Danish Festival Inc

Hosted by

Danish Festival Inc

About this event

62nd Annual Danish Festival Sponsorship Opportunities

311 S Lafayette St suite 103

Greenville, MI 48838, USA

Naming Rights Sponsorship
$6,000

Advertising Exposure and Benefits:

  • Your choice of event named after your company (Contact DF office for options)
  • Company logo included on all marketing materials, per event category
  • Linked logo on www.danishfestival.org
  • Company logo on banner per event category
  • One booth space in downtown Business Expo area to promote business (8/21-8/22)
  • Tagged business page on all social media references to event
  • 1/2 page ad in Daily News' Danish Festival Feature
  • Two Custom asphalt decals downtown
  • Full page ad in Digital Festival Digital Booklet
  • Full page ad in Scholarship Pageant Booklet
  • Digital ad on Danish Festival website homepage
  • Danish Festival Facebook live with Company Representative at your Danish Festival event
  • Promotional Company Commercial shared on Danish Festival Facebook Page (provided by company)
  • 10 Tickets to the Open Air Breakfast
  • 6 Tickets to Danish Festival Scholarship Pageant
  • Free parade entry in Grand Dansk Parade
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Certificate
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Sticker
Gold Level Sponsorship
$4,000

Advertising Exposure and Benefits:

  • Company logo included on all marketing materials, per event category
  • Linked logo on www.danishfestival.org
  • Company logo on banner per event category
  • One booth space in downtown Business Expo area to promote business (8/21-8/22)
  • Tagged business page on all social media references to event
  • 1/4 page ad in Daily News' Danish Festival Feature
  • Two custom asphalt decals downtown
  • Full page ad in Digital Festival Digital Booklet
  • Full page ad in Scholarship Pageant Booklet
  • Tagged sponsor of a Facebook video during Festival weekend
  • Promotional Company Commercial shared on Danish Festival Facebook Page (provided by company)
  • 8 Tickets to the Open Air Breakfast
  • 4 Tickets to Danish Festival Scholarship Pageant
  • Free parade entry in Grand Dansk Parade
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Certificate
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Sticker
Silver Level Sponsorship
$2,000

Advertising Exposure and Benefits:

  • Company logo included on all marketing material brochures, per event category
  • Logo listed on www.danishfestival.org
  • Company logo on banner per event category
  • One booth space in downtown Business Expo area to promote business (8/21-8/22)
  • Tagged business page on all social media references to event
  • Custom asphalt decal downtown
  • 1/2 page ad in Digital Festival digital booklet
  • 1/4 page ad in Scholarship Pageant Booklet
  • 6 Tickets to the Open Air Breakfast
  • 2 Tickets to Danish Festival Scholarship Pageant
  • Free parade entry in Meijer Grand Dansk Parade
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Certificate
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Sticker
Bronze Level Sponsorship
$750

Advertising Exposure and Benefits:

  • Company logo included on all marketing material brochures, per event category
  • Company logo on banner per event category
  • Listed as sponsor on all social media references to event and on www.danishfestival.org
  • 4 Tickets to the Open Air Breakfast
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Certificate
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Sticker
Friend Sponsorship
$250

Advertising Exposure and Benefits:

  • Listed as "Friend of Danish Festival" on www.danishfestival.org
  • 2 Tickets to the Open Air Breakfast
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Certificate
  • Official 2026 Sponsor Sticker
Logo on Fireman's T-Shirt
$150

Your logo will go on the back of all of the GDPS Fireman's T-shirts.

Logo on Danish Dash T-Shirts
$150

Your logo will go on the back of all of the Danish Dash T-shirts.

Logo on Danish Dandies T-Shirts
$150

Your logo will go on the back of all of the Danish Dandies T-shirts.

Logo on Queen's Volunteer T-Shirts
$150

Your logo will go on the back of all of the Queens t-shirts.

Asphalt Decal (ONE)
$150

30" round asphalt decal with your logo. These will be placed in the Downtown Food Court. 1 for $150 or 2 for $250

Asphalt Decal (TWO)
$250

30" round asphalt decal with your logo. These will be placed in the Downtown Food Court. 1 for $150 or 2 for $250

Business Commercial Ad
$200

Shared twice on Danish Festival Facebook page during Festival week. (30 second video must be provided by company)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!