62nd Annual Danish Festival Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Advertising Exposure and Benefits:
Advertising Exposure and Benefits:
Advertising Exposure and Benefits:
Advertising Exposure and Benefits:
Advertising Exposure and Benefits:
Your logo will go on the back of all of the GDPS Fireman's T-shirts.
Your logo will go on the back of all of the Danish Dash T-shirts.
Your logo will go on the back of all of the Danish Dandies T-shirts.
Your logo will go on the back of all of the Queens t-shirts.
30" round asphalt decal with your logo. These will be placed in the Downtown Food Court. 1 for $150 or 2 for $250
30" round asphalt decal with your logo. These will be placed in the Downtown Food Court. 1 for $150 or 2 for $250
Shared twice on Danish Festival Facebook page during Festival week. (30 second video must be provided by company)
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