62nd Annual Freedom Fund Dinner

350 Trolley Line Blvd

Mashantucket, CT 06338, USA

Dinner Banquet Adult
$130
Dinner Banquet Youth (Under 18)
$75
Platinum Sponsor
$2,600
(includes 10 tickets, Inside Front Cover, Inside Back Cover or Outside Back Cover Page Ad – 8x10.5” in souvenir book, logo on website and promotions on marketing materials)

Sapphire Sponsor
$2,100
(includes 10  tickets, Prominently Place Full Page Ad - 8×10.5”in souvenir book, logo on website and promotions on marketing materials)

Gold Sponsor
$1,850
(includes 10 tickets, Full page Ad - 8×10.5” in souvenir book and logo on website)

Silver Sponsor
$1,600
(includes 10 tickets, 1/2 page Ad - 8×5”in souvenir book and logo on website)

Full Page Ad
$300

8 x 10.5 inch

Half Page Ad
$200

8 x 5 inch

Quarter Page Ad
$150

4 x 5 inch


Business Card Ad
$80
Friends of the NAACP Norwich Branch
$10
$

