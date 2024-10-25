Key Strategies for Detecting and Preventing Impaired Driving

Join us November 21, 10:30 am to 11:30am for an insightful webinar that delves into the critical issue of impaired driving. We will examine the impact of drug impairment on road safety, explore effective strategies for identifying drivers under the influence, and discuss strategies to save lives and make our communities safer. Our expert speaker will provide practical tools and approaches for law enforcement, prevention educators, risk reduction professionals, and community members to help combat this growing concern. Together, we can enhance our understanding and develop solutions to create safer roads for everyone.

Join us November 21, 10:30 am to 11:30am for an insightful webinar that delves into the critical issue of impaired driving. We will examine the impact of drug impairment on road safety, explore effective strategies for identifying drivers under the influence, and discuss strategies to save lives and make our communities safer. Our expert speaker will provide practical tools and approaches for law enforcement, prevention educators, risk reduction professionals, and community members to help combat this growing concern. Together, we can enhance our understanding and develop solutions to create safer roads for everyone.

More details...