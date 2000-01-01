🌟 Ohio Selfie World Summer Festival Vendor Registration & Sponsorship Packages 🌟





Join us in making the Ohio Selfie World Summer Festival a memorable event by becoming a sponsor or setting up a vendor pop-up! Your support will help us provide a fun-filled day for our community and ensure the success of this fantastic festival.





Vendor Pop-Up: (Scroll to bottom for ticket to secure your spot)





•Standard Vendor Booth - $50

•Premium Vendor Booth (Prime Location) - $200





**** Sponsorship Packages: Are 100% Tax Write Off Donations





1. Bronze Sponsor - $75





•Name listed on event program

•Social media shoutout

•Small Vendor Setup





2. Silver Sponsor - $150





•Name listed on event program

•Social media shoutout

•Small logo on event banners

•Vendor Space





3. Gold Sponsor - $500





•Name listed on event program

•Social media shoutout

•Medium logo on event banners

•Announcements during the event

•Logo or QR Code on Ohio Selfie World Festival T-Shirt





4. Platinum Sponsor - $1000





•Name listed on event program

•Social media shoutout

•Large logo on event banners

•Announcements during the event

•Booth space at the festival

•Logo or QR Code on Ohio Selfie World Festival T-Shirt





5. Diamond Sponsor - $2000





•Name listed on event program

•Social media shoutout

•Prominent logo on event banners

•Announcements during the event

•Premium booth space at the festival

•Opportunity to speak at the event

•Logo or QR Code on Ohio Selfie World Festival T-Shirt





Vendor Pop-Up:





•Standard Vendor Booth - $50

•Premium Vendor Booth (Prime Location) - $200





Ready to Support?

To become a sponsor or set up a vendor pop-up, please contact us at (614) 741-9440 or visit www.ohioselfieworld.org.





Thank you for supporting the Ohio Selfie World Summer Festival and helping us create a vibrant community event!









