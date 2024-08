šŸŒŸ Ohio Selfie World Summer Festival Vendor Registration & Sponsorship Packages šŸŒŸ





Join us in making the Ohio Selfie World Summer Festival a memorable event by becoming a sponsor or setting up a vendor pop-up! Your support will help us provide a fun-filled day for our community and ensure the success of this fantastic festival.





Vendor Pop-Up: (Scroll to bottom for ticket to secure your spot)





ā€¢Standard Vendor Booth - $50

ā€¢Premium Vendor Booth (Prime Location) - $200





**** Sponsorship Packages: Are 100% Tax Write Off DonationsĀ





1. Bronze Sponsor - $75





ā€¢Name listed on event program

ā€¢Social media shoutout

ā€¢Small Vendor Setup





2. Silver Sponsor - $150





ā€¢Name listed on event program

ā€¢Social media shoutout

ā€¢Small logo on event banners

ā€¢Vendor Space





3. Gold Sponsor - $500





ā€¢Name listed on event program

ā€¢Social media shoutout

ā€¢Medium logo on event banners

ā€¢Announcements during the event

ā€¢Logo or QR Code on Ohio Selfie World Festival T-Shirt





4. Platinum Sponsor - $1000





ā€¢Name listed on event program

ā€¢Social media shoutout

ā€¢Large logo on event banners

ā€¢Announcements during the event

ā€¢Booth space at the festival

ā€¢Logo or QR Code on Ohio Selfie World Festival T-Shirt





5. Diamond Sponsor - $2000





ā€¢Name listed on event program

ā€¢Social media shoutout

ā€¢Prominent logo on event banners

ā€¢Announcements during the event

ā€¢Premium booth space at the festival

ā€¢Opportunity to speak at the event

ā€¢Logo or QR Code on Ohio Selfie World Festival T-Shirt





Vendor Pop-Up:





ā€¢Standard Vendor Booth - $50

ā€¢Premium Vendor Booth (Prime Location) - $200





Ready to Support?

To become a sponsor or set up a vendor pop-up, please contact us at (614) 741-9440 or visit www.ohioselfieworld.org.





Thank you for supporting the Ohio Selfie World Summer Festival and helping us create a vibrant community event!









#OhioSelfieWorld #SummerFestival #SponsorshipOpportunities #VendorPopUps #CommunitySupport #ClevelandEvents