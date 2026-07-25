Whimsical Woods: A Storybook Brunch

Hosted by
About this event
Includes general admission for 1 child (ages 2+) and accompanying adult, pancake brunch, live music performance, character meet-and-greets/photos, and access to all interactive craft stations (potion-making & fairy garden building). Bonus: Includes an exclusive Enchanted Woodland Party Favor Box for Early Bird registrations before August 23rd! (Children under 2 are free).
The Early Bird additional sibling ticket offers a discount off the regular additional child price of $25.
Includes general admission for 1 child (ages 2+) and accompanying adult, pancake brunch, live music performance, character meet-and-greets/photos, and access to all interactive craft stations (potion-making & fairy garden building). (Children under 2 are free).
Discounted sibling passes are available for families bringing more than one child 2+ years old. Must be purchased alongside at least one standard $30 Child Ticket in the same order.
Please let us know how many infants will be attending for capacity and accurate food supplies
For extra family members like a second parent or grandparent.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!