green trees on forest during daytime
Back to Play

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Back to Play

About this event

Whimsical Woods: A Storybook Brunch

400 Boyd St

De Soto, MO 63020, USA

Early Bird Child + 1 Adult Ticket
$25
Available until Aug 23

Includes general admission for 1 child (ages 2+) and accompanying adult, pancake brunch, live music performance, character meet-and-greets/photos, and access to all interactive craft stations (potion-making & fairy garden building). Bonus: Includes an exclusive Enchanted Woodland Party Favor Box for Early Bird registrations before August 23rd! (Children under 2 are free).

Early Bird Additional Child/Sibling Ticket
$12
Available until Aug 23

The Early Bird additional sibling ticket offers a discount off the regular additional child price of $25.

General Ticket (1 child + 1 adult)
$30

Includes general admission for 1 child (ages 2+) and accompanying adult, pancake brunch, live music performance, character meet-and-greets/photos, and access to all interactive craft stations (potion-making & fairy garden building). (Children under 2 are free).

Additional Sibling Ticket
$15

Discounted sibling passes are available for families bringing more than one child 2+ years old. Must be purchased alongside at least one standard $30 Child Ticket in the same order.

Free infant RSVP
Free

Please let us know how many infants will be attending for capacity and accurate food supplies

Additional Adult Ticket
$5

For extra family members like a second parent or grandparent.

Add a donation for Back to Play

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