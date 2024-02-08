Logo
Korean-American Chamber of Commerce Philadelphia Inc
Exhibition Booth Registration - Korea in Philly: Business Convention

900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA

Thank you for registering your business for the business exhibition/expo. Our tables are limited to 25 to maximize the exposures to the participating exhibitors. 


Date: 8/2/2024 Friday

Time: 10AM - 4PM (Setup to start around 9AM, we will send out detailed information prior to the event)

Location: LIVE Casino & Hotel Philadelphia 900 Packer Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148


If you have any questions, please reach out to:


Ethan Lee: [email protected] | 267-506-8871

Susan Noh: [email protected] | 267-699-6019


Thank you!

