The Mainliners Christmas Program at St. Paul's Episcopal

Most of you will know that we're having our "big" show on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 2pm at the Madeleine Adler Theatre on the campus of West Chester University. But since there is only one show, we've heard from some that they can't make it. We get it. The holidays are a busy time. Fortunately, we reached out to our good friends at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Exton and they've agreed to help out. We're doing a shorter 45 minute program at their church for their parishoners on Sunday, Dec 11th at 3pm...and they have allowed us to open that up to anyone. So if that date works better for you...please join us. Tickets are below. 1105 E Lincoln Hwy in Exton. On the corner of US202 and Bus Rt 30. We hope to see you there.







