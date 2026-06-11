A brown goat stands on a platform with a milk bottle and a cup, set against a yellow sun and the words "TABLE FOR ALL PERU FARM" in the background.
Table For All Inc

Offered by

Table For All Inc

About this shop

Table For All Farm Stand

Bar of Soap item
Bar of Soap
$8

Handcrafted Lavender Goat Milk Soap from Peru

Made with care in the mountain community of Pedregal Grande, Peru, this luxurious goat milk soap combines traditional craftsmanship with natural ingredients. Goat milk is known for its gentle cleansing properties and creamy lather, making it ideal for everyday use.

Infused with the calming scent of lavender, each bar is handcrafted in small batches and wrapped with a custom Table for All Farm label. Your purchase helps support families in Peru while providing nutrition programs, community outreach, and Vacation Bible School opportunities for local children.

Features:

  • Handmade in Peru
  • Made with nourishing goat milk
  • Light lavender fragrance
  • Small-batch crafted
  • Supports Table for All Farm's mission

Every bar tells a story of hope, hard work, and community.

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Lavender Goat Milk Soap Gift Basket – Handmade in Peru item
Lavender Goat Milk Soap Gift Basket – Handmade in Peru
$40



Treat yourself or someone special to a beautiful collection of handcrafted goodness from the mountains of Peru. This set includes six bars of Lavender Goat Milk Soap, carefully made by artisans in Pedregal Grande using nourishing goat's milk and natural ingredients.


Each soap produces a rich, creamy lather and is infused with the soothing scent of lavender, making every bath or shower a relaxing experience. Elegantly arranged in a rustic basket, this set makes a thoughtful gift for birthdays, holidays, teachers, caregivers, or anyone who appreciates handmade products with a purpose.


More than just a gift, your purchase helps support Table for All Farm's mission of fighting hunger, improving nutrition, creating sustainable opportunities for families, and providing Vacation Bible School programs for children in rural Peru.


Gift Basket Includes:
• 6 Handmade Lavender Goat Milk Soap Bars
• Handcrafted in Pedregal Grande, Peru
• Naturally moisturizing and gentle on skin
• Perfect for gifting or stocking up on your favorite soap


Every set tells a story of hope, community, and craftsmanship while helping make a lasting impact in Peru.


Handmade with love. Given with purpose.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!