Table For All Farm Stand

Handcrafted Lavender Goat Milk Soap from Peru

Made with care in the mountain community of Pedregal Grande, Peru, this luxurious goat milk soap combines traditional craftsmanship with natural ingredients. Goat milk is known for its gentle cleansing properties and creamy lather, making it ideal for everyday use.

Infused with the calming scent of lavender, each bar is handcrafted in small batches and wrapped with a custom Table for All Farm label. Your purchase helps support families in Peru while providing nutrition programs, community outreach, and Vacation Bible School opportunities for local children.

Features:

Handmade in Peru

Made with nourishing goat milk

Light lavender fragrance

Small-batch crafted

Supports Table for All Farm's mission

Every bar tells a story of hope, hard work, and community.