2-hour Training: The PDA Safe Circle™ Workshop: For PDAers & Parents of PDAers

The PDA Safe Circle™ Workshop: For PDAers & Parents of PDAers

with Rabbi Shoshana Meira Friedman









The PDA Safe Circle™ is a strengths-based approach to PDA developed by Rabbi Shoshana Meira Friedman, an adult PDAer and PDA parent. Fundamentally, The PDA Safe Circle™ asks the question: "How might PDAers use their strengths to thrive within the limitations of their disability?"





In the first half of the workshop, Rabbi Shoshana will introduce participants to the visual model of The PDA Safe Circle™, and give examples of how this strengths-based approach has worked in her and her son's life. In the second half of the workshop, participants will have the chance to practice applying The PDA Safe Circle™ to their own lives.





Participants will walk away with:

- A deeper understanding of PDA from the lived experience of an adult PDAer.

- An appreciation of common PDA strengths.

- Awareness of their own or their child's specific strengths.

- Ideas for how to intentionally use these strengths to support themselves or their child in thriving.