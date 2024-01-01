Comedy Night Fundraiser

Join us for a night of laughter and raise some funds for Patriots and Paws.
THIS IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
MC Rolo - AirForce Veteran
Hank Hilbert @hank2funny - Marine
Stefanie Michele @_stefmichele - Marine
Bee Gutierrez @missbeegutierrez
Aaron Yankosky @yankoskycomedy - Army
Ryan Archuleta
Dinner/Show/2 Adult Beverages $40.00 per person.
SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE
To support our mission, we have two sponsorship packages available:
1. **Gold Package - $500**
- Logo prominently featured on all promotional flyers
- Recognition at the event
- Extensive recognition in social media posts for 2 months (1 month before and 1 month after the event) with regular tags and mentions
2. **Platinum Package - $1,000**
- Logo prominently featured on all promotional flyers
- Recognition at the event with a 2-minute slot to share your business/service offerings
- Extensive recognition in social media posts for 2 months (1 month before and 1 month after the event) with regular tags and mentions
- 4 Dinners & 4 Adult drinks
INQUIRE AT [email protected] for more details.