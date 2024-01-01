Comedy Night Fundraiser

Join us for a night of laughter and raise some funds for Patriots and Paws.





THIS IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.





MC Rolo - AirForce Veteran





Hank Hilbert @hank2funny - Marine





Stefanie Michele @_stefmichele - Marine





Bee Gutierrez @missbeegutierrez





Aaron Yankosky @yankoskycomedy - Army





Ryan Archuleta









Dinner/Show/2 Adult Beverages $40.00 per person.













SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE





To support our mission, we have two sponsorship packages available:





1. **Gold Package - $500**

- Logo prominently featured on all promotional flyers

- Recognition at the event

- Extensive recognition in social media posts for 2 months (1 month before and 1 month after the event) with regular tags and mentions





2. **Platinum Package - $1,000**

- Logo prominently featured on all promotional flyers

- Recognition at the event with a 2-minute slot to share your business/service offerings

- Extensive recognition in social media posts for 2 months (1 month before and 1 month after the event) with regular tags and mentions

- 4 Dinners & 4 Adult drinks









INQUIRE AT [email protected] for more details.



