Patriots and Paws
Comedy Night Fundraiser

1825 Vía Burton, Anaheim, CA 92806, USA

Join us for a night of laughter and raise some funds for Patriots and Paws.  


THIS IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. 


MC Rolo - AirForce Veteran


Hank Hilbert @hank2funny - Marine


Stefanie Michele @_stefmichele - Marine


Bee Gutierrez @missbeegutierrez 


Aaron Yankosky @yankoskycomedy - Army


Ryan Archuleta



Dinner/Show/2 Adult Beverages $40.00 per person.




SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE


To support our mission, we have two sponsorship packages available:

1. **Gold Package - $500**
   - Logo prominently featured on all promotional flyers
   - Recognition at the event
   - Extensive recognition in social media posts for 2 months (1 month before and 1 month after the event) with regular tags and mentions

2. **Platinum Package - $1,000**
   - Logo prominently featured on all promotional flyers
   - Recognition at the event with a 2-minute slot to share your business/service offerings
   - Extensive recognition in social media posts for 2 months (1 month before and 1 month after the event) with regular tags and mentions
   - 4 Dinners & 4 Adult drinks



INQUIRE AT  [email protected] for more details.


