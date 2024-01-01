Pioneer Valley Church
2024 Pilgrim Pines Family Retreat
220 W Shore Rd, Swanzey, NH 03446, USA
September 27 - 29 - Family Retreat
Our annual Familt Retreat is September 27th through the 29th at Pilgrim Pines Camp Grounds in Swanzey, NH. This will include our congregational Sunday Worship for the weekend. This is a time for relaxing, having fun, and building memories together as a Pioneer Valley Church family.
Children 13 and up are considered to be Adults. Children under the age of 4 are free.
See Denise Moroney or Claudia Cummings for Registration Details
