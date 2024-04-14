Greek Independence Day and Memorial Day Parade float fundraiser.

Dear AHEPA family,



This year District 6 is participating in two significant parades, and we need to rent the float twice.

The first one is to celebrate the 85th Annual NYC Greek Independence Parade on Sunday April 14th, 2024, celebrating our revolution for freedom from almost 400 years of Ottoman occupation!



The second parade will be May 27, 2024. This is our first appearance in the 97th Annual Little Neck-Douglaston Memorial Day Parade. This parade is to Honor and Mourn the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces protecting our FREEDOMS.





This undertaking does not come at no cost to your district, we are asking for help from everyone within our AHEPA families and our supporters. With your purchase of a raffle, you will help defer a portion of the costs.

We thank you in advance and Good Luck to everyone.