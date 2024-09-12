Sigmas of Charlotte 75th Chapter Anniversary Gala

As a Diamond Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Branding o “Sponsored by” Status throughout Venue o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Front Cover of Donor Journal o 2 Custom Emails Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership • Speaking Opportunity o 2-3 Minute Remark at Gala o 30 Second Welcome Message Posted on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website • Press & Media o “Sponsored by” Status on All Media Mentions o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship o Sponsorship Recognition in Six (6) Social Media Posts • Gala Experience o Premiere Seating at Gala o 1 Table at Gala with Branded Signage o Eight (8) Complimentary Gala Tickets

As a Diamond Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Branding o “Sponsored by” Status throughout Venue o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Front Cover of Donor Journal o 2 Custom Emails Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership • Speaking Opportunity o 2-3 Minute Remark at Gala o 30 Second Welcome Message Posted on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website • Press & Media o “Sponsored by” Status on All Media Mentions o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship o Sponsorship Recognition in Six (6) Social Media Posts • Gala Experience o Premiere Seating at Gala o 1 Table at Gala with Branded Signage o Eight (8) Complimentary Gala Tickets

More details...