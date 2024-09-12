Sigmas of Charlotte 75th Chapter Anniversary Gala

Regular ticket pricing will be available November 1, 2024 through January 10, 2025. Provides entrance to the Gala as well as a plated dinner.
Regular ticket pricing will be available November 1, 2024 through January 10, 2025. Provides entrance to the Gala as well as a plated dinner.
Regular Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved table. Seats up to ten (10) people.
Reserved table. Seats up to ten (10) people.
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
As a Diamond Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o “Sponsored by” Status throughout Venue
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Front Cover of Donor Journal
o 2 Custom Emails Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership
• Speaking Opportunity
o 2-3 Minute Remark at Gala
o 30 Second Welcome Message Posted on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
• Press & Media
o “Sponsored by” Status on All Media Mentions
o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship
o Sponsorship Recognition in Six (6) Social Media Posts
• Gala Experience
o Premiere Seating at Gala
o 1 Table at Gala with Branded Signage
o Eight (8) Complimentary Gala Tickets
As a Diamond Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o “Sponsored by” Status throughout Venue
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Front Cover of Donor Journal
o 2 Custom Emails Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership
• Speaking Opportunity
o 2-3 Minute Remark at Gala
o 30 Second Welcome Message Posted on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
• Press & Media
o “Sponsored by” Status on All Media Mentions
o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship
o Sponsorship Recognition in Six (6) Social Media Posts
• Gala Experience
o Premiere Seating at Gala
o 1 Table at Gala with Branded Signage
o Eight (8) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
As a Platinum Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop
o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Back Cover of Souvenir Journal
o 1 Custom Email Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership
• Speaking Opportunity
o 1-2 Minute Remark at Gala
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship
o Sponsorship Recognition in Four (4) Social Media Posts
• Gala Experience
o Premium Seating at Gala
o Six (6) Complimentary Gala Tickets
As a Platinum Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop
o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Back Cover of Souvenir Journal
o 1 Custom Email Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership
• Speaking Opportunity
o 1-2 Minute Remark at Gala
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship
o Sponsorship Recognition in Four (4) Social Media Posts
• Gala Experience
o Premium Seating at Gala
o Six (6) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
As a Gold Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop
o Full Page Color Ad in Souvenir Journal
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
o Sponsorship Recognition in Two (2) Social Media Posts
• Gala Experience
o Premium Seating at Gala
o Four (4) Complimentary Gala Tickets
As a Gold Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop
o Full Page Color Ad in Souvenir Journal
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
o Sponsorship Recognition in Two (2) Social Media Posts
• Gala Experience
o Premium Seating at Gala
o Four (4) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
As a Silver Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop
o Black and White Full Page Ad in Souvenir Journal
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
o Sponsorship Recognition in One (1) Social Media Post
• Gala Experience
o Priority Seating at Gala
o Two (2) Complimentary Gala Tickets
As a Silver Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website
o Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications
o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop
o Black and White Full Page Ad in Souvenir Journal
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
o Sponsorship Recognition in One (1) Social Media Post
• Gala Experience
o Priority Seating at Gala
o Two (2) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Bronze Sponsor
$500
As a Bronze Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Company Listing in Sponsorship Loop
o Black and White Full Page Ad in Souvenir Journal
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
• Gala Experience
o Priority Seating at Gala
As a Bronze Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Branding
o Company Listing in Sponsorship Loop
o Black and White Full Page Ad in Souvenir Journal
• Press & Media
o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions
• Gala Experience
o Priority Seating at Gala
Blue and White Sponsor
$250
As a Blue and White Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Black and White Full Page Ad Listing in Donor Journal
• Acknowledgement During Program
As a Blue and White Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits:
• Black and White Full Page Ad Listing in Donor Journal
• Acknowledgement During Program
Half Page B&W Ad
$150
Size: 7.5 x 5.5
Specs:
Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD
File Prep:
Convert fonts to outlines
Color Mode: Greyscale
Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around
Size: 7.5 x 5.5
Specs:
Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD
File Prep:
Convert fonts to outlines
Color Mode: Greyscale
Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around
Quarter Page B&W Ad
$85
Size: 3.75 x 10
Specs:
Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD
File Prep:
Convert fonts to outlines
Color Mode: Greyscale
Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around
Size: 3.75 x 10
Specs:
Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD
File Prep:
Convert fonts to outlines
Color Mode: Greyscale
Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!