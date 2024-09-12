Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation

Sigmas of Charlotte 75th Chapter Anniversary Gala

1837 N Tryon St #102

Charlotte, NC 28206

Regular Individual Ticket
$175
Regular ticket pricing will be available November 1, 2024 through January 10, 2025. Provides entrance to the Gala as well as a plated dinner.
Regular Table
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Reserved table. Seats up to ten (10) people.
Diamond Sponsor
$10,000
As a Diamond Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Branding o “Sponsored by” Status throughout Venue o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Front Cover of Donor Journal o 2 Custom Emails Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership • Speaking Opportunity o 2-3 Minute Remark at Gala o 30 Second Welcome Message Posted on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website • Press & Media o “Sponsored by” Status on All Media Mentions o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship o Sponsorship Recognition in Six (6) Social Media Posts • Gala Experience o Premiere Seating at Gala o 1 Table at Gala with Branded Signage o Eight (8) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
As a Platinum Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Branding o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop o Full Page Color Ad on Inside Back Cover of Souvenir Journal o 1 Custom Email Communication to the Sigmas of Charlotte Membership • Speaking Opportunity o 1-2 Minute Remark at Gala • Press & Media o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions o Press Release Quote Announcing Sponsorship o Sponsorship Recognition in Four (4) Social Media Posts • Gala Experience o Premium Seating at Gala o Six (6) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
As a Gold Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Branding o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website o Prominent Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop o Full Page Color Ad in Souvenir Journal • Press & Media o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions o Sponsorship Recognition in Two (2) Social Media Posts • Gala Experience o Premium Seating at Gala o Four (4) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
As a Silver Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Branding o Logo and Hyperlink on the Sigmas of Charlotte Foundation Website and on the Sigmas of Charlotte Website o Logo Placement on All Event Signage and Advance Communications o Company Featured in Sponsorship Loop o Black and White Full Page Ad in Souvenir Journal • Press & Media o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions o Sponsorship Recognition in One (1) Social Media Post • Gala Experience o Priority Seating at Gala o Two (2) Complimentary Gala Tickets
Bronze Sponsor
$500
As a Bronze Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Branding o Company Listing in Sponsorship Loop o Black and White Full Page Ad in Souvenir Journal • Press & Media o Listed as a Sponsor on All Media Mentions • Gala Experience o Priority Seating at Gala
Blue and White Sponsor
$250
As a Blue and White Sponsor, you or your company will receive the following benefits: • Black and White Full Page Ad Listing in Donor Journal • Acknowledgement During Program
Half Page B&W Ad
$150
Size: 7.5 x 5.5 Specs: Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD File Prep: Convert fonts to outlines Color Mode: Greyscale Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around
Quarter Page B&W Ad
$85
Size: 3.75 x 10 Specs: Acceptable formats: .JPG, .EPS., .PNG, .PDF, TIFF, .PSD File Prep: Convert fonts to outlines Color Mode: Greyscale Bleeds: .125 (1/8”) all around

