Womb Ceremony

Womb healing ceremonies are a suggested donation of $111 for this 2-3 hour event. Ceremony donations will assist in growing our non-profit Amor Latino Counseling. Which offers free-low-cost trauma psychotherapy for those who wish to heal themselves.

Womb healing ceremonies are a suggested donation of $111 for this 2-3 hour event. Ceremony donations will assist in growing our non-profit Amor Latino Counseling. Which offers free-low-cost trauma psychotherapy for those who wish to heal themselves.

More details...