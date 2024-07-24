Oak Carter Simper Memorial Silent Auction (1) (1)

Item # 18 2025 Breed to Silver Assured Value: $2500 Donated by: Ryan A. Fleetwood- Fleetwood Farms Quarter Horses SILVER ASSURED, 2014 AQHA silver bay stallion. SILVER ASSURED (Sterling) is an intelligent, quiet-minded, easy-going, brave stallion. He is consistently, in any situation, easy to be with, around, and ride. On top of such a wonderful disposition, the stallion is well made with good structure, legs, feet and proportion. He is also one of only two homozygous silver QH stallions in the world, meaning that every foal he sires will carry silver. With his homozygosity for extension (black) also, he guarantees a silver bay from most mares. 6 panel nn. **buyer responsible for shipping** Frozen semen is stored in Logan, UT at Hoffman AI.

Item # 18 2025 Breed to Silver Assured Value: $2500 Donated by: Ryan A. Fleetwood- Fleetwood Farms Quarter Horses SILVER ASSURED, 2014 AQHA silver bay stallion. SILVER ASSURED (Sterling) is an intelligent, quiet-minded, easy-going, brave stallion. He is consistently, in any situation, easy to be with, around, and ride. On top of such a wonderful disposition, the stallion is well made with good structure, legs, feet and proportion. He is also one of only two homozygous silver QH stallions in the world, meaning that every foal he sires will carry silver. With his homozygosity for extension (black) also, he guarantees a silver bay from most mares. 6 panel nn. **buyer responsible for shipping** Frozen semen is stored in Logan, UT at Hoffman AI.

More details...