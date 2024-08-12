NW Crushers Fastpitch - Copps

NW Crushers Fastpitch - Copps

NW Crushers Fastpitch - Copps Player Fees 2025-2026

New Player Fee: Pay In Full (September 7)
$1,200

No expiration

This is the selection that allows the family to pay in full for the 2025 - 2026 season (New player)

Returner Player Fee: Pay in Full (September)
$600

No expiration

This is the selection that allows the family to pay in full for the 2025 - 2026 season (Returner)

New Player Fee: Payment Plan #2
$600

No expiration

This is Payment #1 of 2 for Payment Plan #2. This is where you will pay half now and half in February (New player)

Monthly payment option #1
$100

No expiration

Monthly option #2
$150

No expiration

Monthly option #3
$200

No expiration

Monthly option #4
$250

No expiration

Monthly option #5
$300

No expiration

Other option #1
$500

No expiration

Other option #2
$600

No expiration

Other option #3
$700

No expiration

