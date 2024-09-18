Mother's Nest

Hosted by
About this event
This fee entitles you to have a reserved a vendor spot to our next Mother's in Business North Port.
$20 for 5 tickets You may be the lucky winner!
$50 for 15 tickets You may be the lucky winner!
$100 for 50 tickets You may be the lucky winner!
You just bought us a box of nails… or maybe some caulk if inflation keeps doing its thing. It’s the little things that hold a house together—just like you.
This covers a roll of electrical wire. Thanks to you, this house is one step closer to having actual power—which is kind of important.
She can’t dream of home without land to build it. Let’s give her that foundation. Land Goal: $25,000 Daily goal to build in 6 months: $1,000 This lot is located in Lehigh Acres, FL. Educational Opportunities The family will have access to a range of quality schools: • Elementary School: Mirror Lakes Elementary School is a reputable institution known for its commitment to foundational education • Middle School: Lehigh Acres Middle School offers a supportive environment for early adolescents, focusing on both academic and personal growth. • High School: Lehigh Senior High School is recognized for its diverse programs and dedication to student excellence. • Higher Education: For those pursuing advanced studies, Florida Gulf Coast University is within a reasonable commuting distance, providing a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs. Recreational Spaces The area is abundant with parks and recreational facilities: • Veterans Park and Recreation Center: A local favorite, this park offers walking trails, sports fields, and playgrounds, making it ideal for family outings. • Lakes Regional Park: Located a short drive away, this expansive park features freshwater lakes, biking trails, and picnic areas, perfect for weekend adventures. Employment Opportunities Lehigh Acres and the surrounding regions host a variety of employment options: • Healthcare: Facilities like Lehigh Regional Medical Center provide numerous healthcare positions. • Education: The local school district offers various roles for educators and support staff. • Retail and Services: Shopping centers such as The Forum and Gulf Coast Town Center are nearby, offering retail and service industry employment. Shopping and Amenities The community is well-equipped with shopping and dining options: • Grocery Stores: Major chains like Publix and Walmart are easily accessible for daily needs. • Dining: A variety of restaurants, ranging from local eateries to well-known franchises, cater to diverse culinary tastes. Children’s Activities For the younger family members, there are numerous activities to engage in: • Tropical Breeze Fun Park: An adventure park offering mini-golf and other family-friendly attractions. • Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park: Features go-karting, mini-golf, and arcade games, ensuring endless entertainment. Imagine a place where a mother and her children can thrive—a community rich with educational opportunities, recreational spaces, and vibrant local amenities. You can help make this a reality.
This donation buys us a chunk of 3D-printed concrete. You just helped build an actual part of this house. If that’s not legendary, I don’t know what is.
You just funded an entire section of the home. We’re talking real impact here. If this house had a VIP section, you’d be in it.
You’re on our official list of sponsors, plus you’ll get a social media shoutout—because heroes like you deserve recognition.
You’ll get a special social media feature (not just a shoutout, but a spotlight on your generosity) plus everything above. Your impact is too big to ignore.
You’re getting a full feature across all our platforms, plus a 15-minute interview on “Tiny Talk” (our show about game-changing tiny home projects). Oh, and everything the other sponsors get. Because you’re that important.
This is the ultimate impact level. Your company name & logo will be permanently engraved on a plaque outside & inside the home—so every time this mother and her kids walk through the door, they’ll know who made it possible. Plus, of course, you get everything above.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!