NonProfit Accounting Service

Mother's Nest

Vendor Table Mother's in Business
$25

This fee entitles you to have a reserved a vendor spot to our next Mother's in Business North Port.

Raffle Tickets
$20

$20 for 5 tickets You may be the lucky winner!

Raffle Tickets
$50

$50 for 15 tickets You may be the lucky winner!

Raffle Tickets
$100

$100 for 50 tickets You may be the lucky winner!

“The Good Samaritan”
$20

You just bought us a box of nails… or maybe some caulk if inflation keeps doing its thing. It’s the little things that hold a house together—just like you.

“The Light Bringer”
$50

This covers a roll of electrical wire. Thanks to you, this house is one step closer to having actual power—which is kind of important.

Help Reach Land Goal
$100

She can’t dream of home without land to build it. Let’s give her that foundation. Land Goal: $25,000 Daily goal to build in 6 months: $1,000 This lot is located in Lehigh Acres, FL. Educational Opportunities The family will have access to a range of quality schools: • Elementary School: Mirror Lakes Elementary School is a reputable institution known for its commitment to foundational education • Middle School: Lehigh Acres Middle School offers a supportive environment for early adolescents, focusing on both academic and personal growth. • High School: Lehigh Senior High School is recognized for its diverse programs and dedication to student excellence. • Higher Education: For those pursuing advanced studies, Florida Gulf Coast University is within a reasonable commuting distance, providing a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs. Recreational Spaces The area is abundant with parks and recreational facilities: • Veterans Park and Recreation Center: A local favorite, this park offers walking trails, sports fields, and playgrounds, making it ideal for family outings. • Lakes Regional Park: Located a short drive away, this expansive park features freshwater lakes, biking trails, and picnic areas, perfect for weekend adventures. Employment Opportunities Lehigh Acres and the surrounding regions host a variety of employment options: • Healthcare: Facilities like Lehigh Regional Medical Center provide numerous healthcare positions. • Education: The local school district offers various roles for educators and support staff. • Retail and Services: Shopping centers such as The Forum and Gulf Coast Town Center are nearby, offering retail and service industry employment. Shopping and Amenities The community is well-equipped with shopping and dining options: • Grocery Stores: Major chains like Publix and Walmart are easily accessible for daily needs. • Dining: A variety of restaurants, ranging from local eateries to well-known franchises, cater to diverse culinary tastes. Children’s Activities For the younger family members, there are numerous activities to engage in: • Tropical Breeze Fun Park: An adventure park offering mini-golf and other family-friendly attractions. • Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park: Features go-karting, mini-golf, and arcade games, ensuring endless entertainment. Imagine a place where a mother and her children can thrive—a community rich with educational opportunities, recreational spaces, and vibrant local amenities. You can help make this a reality.

“The Wall Builder”
$100

This donation buys us a chunk of 3D-printed concrete. You just helped build an actual part of this house. If that’s not legendary, I don’t know what is.

“The Foundation Layer”
$500

You just funded an entire section of the home. We’re talking real impact here. If this house had a VIP section, you’d be in it.

“The Cornerstone Sponsor”
$1,000

You’re on our official list of sponsors, plus you’ll get a social media shoutout—because heroes like you deserve recognition.

“The Champion Sponsor”
$2,500

You’ll get a special social media feature (not just a shoutout, but a spotlight on your generosity) plus everything above. Your impact is too big to ignore.

“The Visionary Sponsor”
$5,000

You’re getting a full feature across all our platforms, plus a 15-minute interview on “Tiny Talk” (our show about game-changing tiny home projects). Oh, and everything the other sponsors get. Because you’re that important.

“The Legacy Sponsor”
$10,000

This is the ultimate impact level. Your company name & logo will be permanently engraved on a plaque outside & inside the home—so every time this mother and her kids walk through the door, they’ll know who made it possible. Plus, of course, you get everything above.

