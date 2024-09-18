Mother's Nest

She can’t dream of home without land to build it. Let’s give her that foundation. Land Goal: $25,000 Daily goal to build in 6 months: $1,000 This lot is located in Lehigh Acres, FL. Educational Opportunities The family will have access to a range of quality schools: • Elementary School: Mirror Lakes Elementary School is a reputable institution known for its commitment to foundational education • Middle School: Lehigh Acres Middle School offers a supportive environment for early adolescents, focusing on both academic and personal growth. • High School: Lehigh Senior High School is recognized for its diverse programs and dedication to student excellence. • Higher Education: For those pursuing advanced studies, Florida Gulf Coast University is within a reasonable commuting distance, providing a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs. Recreational Spaces The area is abundant with parks and recreational facilities: • Veterans Park and Recreation Center: A local favorite, this park offers walking trails, sports fields, and playgrounds, making it ideal for family outings. • Lakes Regional Park: Located a short drive away, this expansive park features freshwater lakes, biking trails, and picnic areas, perfect for weekend adventures. Employment Opportunities Lehigh Acres and the surrounding regions host a variety of employment options: • Healthcare: Facilities like Lehigh Regional Medical Center provide numerous healthcare positions. • Education: The local school district offers various roles for educators and support staff. • Retail and Services: Shopping centers such as The Forum and Gulf Coast Town Center are nearby, offering retail and service industry employment. Shopping and Amenities The community is well-equipped with shopping and dining options: • Grocery Stores: Major chains like Publix and Walmart are easily accessible for daily needs. • Dining: A variety of restaurants, ranging from local eateries to well-known franchises, cater to diverse culinary tastes. Children’s Activities For the younger family members, there are numerous activities to engage in: • Tropical Breeze Fun Park: An adventure park offering mini-golf and other family-friendly attractions. • Gator Mike’s Family Fun Park: Features go-karting, mini-golf, and arcade games, ensuring endless entertainment. Imagine a place where a mother and her children can thrive—a community rich with educational opportunities, recreational spaces, and vibrant local amenities. You can help make this a reality.