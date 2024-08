The ladies of the Beautiful and Brilliant Beta Chi Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated presents What's Crocing? Would you like a chance to win a pair of custom crocs to represent your organization or Northeastern University? Support our chapter's philanthropic and vital efforts and enter for a chance to win a pair of bedazzled crocs designed just for you! Options include three chances to win a Zeta, Northeastern, or a fraternity croc!