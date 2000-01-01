Bracelets for Palestine

Formerly known as Girl Scout Troop 149 of Eastern Missouri, we've embarked on a mission far beyond selling cookies. In response to the urgent needs of Gaza, we've redirected our energies towards crafting hand-made bracelets, each one a symbol of solidarity and support for Gaza and Palestine amid a modern-day genocide.





We couldn't stand back and watch. We had to do something!





When we chose to devote our efforts to Gaza, we encountered resistance from the Girl Scouts organization, who deemed our fundraiser "political" and "partisan." But we couldn't turn a blind eye to the suffering of our fellow brothers and sisters. We stood firm, asking difficult questions and challenging the status quo.





Despite the obstacles, our determination prevailed. We parted ways with the Girl Scouts, forging our own path to make a meaningful difference. And the world took notice. Our story resonated globally, drawing love and support from people who share our commitment to justice, compassion, and humanity.





With your help, we've already sold over 2,500 bracelets, raising an astounding $16,000 for Gaza. But our work is far from over. We're setting our sights even higher, with a goal of surpassing $20,000 in donations.





Every bracelet you purchase is not just a piece of jewelry—it's a statement of solidarity, a beacon of hope, and a tangible contribution to humanity. Join us in making a difference, one bracelet at a time.





Thank you for standing with us as we strive to create a better world for all.





IMPORTANT: if you are buying a bracelet or patch, please choose a shipping method for your purchase. If you do not pay for shipping, your item(s) will NOT be sent.





PLEASE CHECK that you have the correct address before hitting submit! Thank you!