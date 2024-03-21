(TEST) Night Out for Coppin (TEST)

Community Night Out for Coppin

The Inaugural Fundraiser Auction to Support Our Teachers





March 21, 2024

5-8 pm

Theatre Exile

1340 South 13th St





The School District of Philadelphia is projecting a substantial budget deficit next year due to the upcoming end of the federal COVID-19 relief grants and historic underfunding. That will tighten our wonderful school's already tight budget. Our teachers are the best, and have so many things they want to add to enrich students’ learning experiences. These include buying high-interest books and sturdy furnishings for their classrooms, purchasing supplies for hands-on learning, and taking classes on trips to see firsthand what they’ve been learning about at school.





Purchase your ticket now and join us for an evening in support of our teachers! All proceeds will benefit the Coppin Home and School Association to better support our school and teachers. Join us on March 21st and help our amazing teachers at Coppin!