Filer Fun Days Parade Entry Form





Date: June 8th, 2024

Time: Line up starts at 9:30 am Parade starts at 11:00 am

Where: Enter at Gate 9 of the fairgrounds and proceed to the line up at Gate 2

Theme: "Friends, Family and Fireworks"

Rules and Regulations:

Participants must conduct themselves in a safe and family-friendly manner. No throwing of candy or objects from vehicles or floats. Entries featuring music must keep volume at a reasonable level and be respectful of other participants and spectators. Any special effects or pyrotechnics must be pre-approved and comply with local regulations. The Events Committee reserves the right to deny or modify entries that do not meet the parade guidelines.

Parade Route: Starts at gate 2 at the Fairgrounds, north on Fair Ave, turn left on Main St, all the way down Main St to Stevens, left on Stevens, left on 6th St, right on Yakima, crossover to the other side of Yakima before the highway, turn right on 6th St, right on Fair Ave





Submission Deadline: All entry forms must be submitted by June 5th, 2024.





Thank you for your interest in participating in the Filer fun Days Parade! We look forward to celebrating with you.