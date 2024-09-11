NSEF 2024 Fall Gala

Each ticket is valid for One Individual. Heavy hor d'oeuvres and $100 in poker chips included with ticket purchase.
*poker chips have no cash value and are not redeemable for cash. Chips can be used in conjunction with cash for auction items.
Each ticket is valid for One Individual. Heavy hor d'oeuvres and $100 in poker chips included with ticket purchase.
*poker chips have no cash value and are not redeemable for cash. Chips can be used in conjunction with cash for auction items.
VIP / High Roller
$200
Looking for a higher end experience? Gain access to the exclusive space for high rollers and VIP members. Catered food experience and wait staff will make you feel like a real VIP while you play the high stakes tables. $200 in poker chips for each VIP awarded.
*poker chips have no cash value and are not redeemable for cash. Chips can be used in conjunction with cash for auction items.
**LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
Looking for a higher end experience? Gain access to the exclusive space for high rollers and VIP members. Catered food experience and wait staff will make you feel like a real VIP while you play the high stakes tables. $200 in poker chips for each VIP awarded.
*poker chips have no cash value and are not redeemable for cash. Chips can be used in conjunction with cash for auction items.
**LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
Casino table sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Have you company or team logo shared on all casino tables throughout the event. 2 event tickets and $200 in poker chips for each table sponsored
*poker chips have no cash value and are not redeemable for cash. Chips can be used in conjunction with cash for auction items.
Have you company or team logo shared on all casino tables throughout the event. 2 event tickets and $200 in poker chips for each table sponsored
*poker chips have no cash value and are not redeemable for cash. Chips can be used in conjunction with cash for auction items.
Add a donation for Norwalk Student Education Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!