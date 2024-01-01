2024 Mini Golf Registration - Foursome and Open Play

Sign up your foursome for our 2024 Mini Golf Tournament on June 8. Two Ways To Play - in our tournament and/or our "open play". Play in the tournament, stay and play some more in our "open play". Don't like competition, come for the "open play". You can also watch the tournament and cheer on your favorite team.





Want to support Rebecca's Homestead? Click on the blue "Mini Golf Sponsors" button at the top right of the rebeccashomestead.com home page. Select the area/spot you would like to sponsor for our mini golf tournament.





If you have any questions - contact Lynn at: [email protected] or 973-222-0382.

Thanks for your Support!