63rd Annual Armed Forces Luncheon with Outstanding Enlisted Awards

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About this event
Complimentary for nominee & one guest
Reserved seating for active duty and guest
Reserved seating for self and guests
Reserved seating for self and guests
Reserved seating for self and guests
Reserved front table with logo topper and 10 seats, emcee recognition during program, and logo on slide show
This item is only for the companies pre-identified as receiving a table of 10 for this event!
only to be used by MAC system administrator
$
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