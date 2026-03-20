Hosted by

Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council

About this event

63rd Annual Armed Forces Luncheon with Outstanding Enlisted Awards

1775 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd

Colorado Springs, CO 80906, USA

Award Nominee and Guest
Free

Complimentary for nominee & one guest

Active Duty Military and Guest
$20

Reserved seating for active duty and guest

Gov Civilian/Civic Leader
$20

Reserved seating for self and guests

MAC Member and Guest
$50

Reserved seating for self and guests

Future MAC Member and Guests
$65

Reserved seating for self and guests

Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved front table with logo topper and 10 seats, emcee recognition during program, and logo on slide show

Executive/Corporate Sponsor Included Table
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This item is only for the companies pre-identified as receiving a table of 10 for this event!

MAC admin ONLY
Free

only to be used by MAC system administrator

Add a donation for Pikes Peak Military Affairs Council

$

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