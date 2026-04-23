Wyoming State AFL-CIO

Hosted by

Wyoming State AFL-CIO

About this event

63rd Annual Constitutional Convention Registration

204 W Fox Farm Rd

Cheyenne, WY 82007, USA

Early Bird - Delegate Registration & Awards Banquet
$125
Available until May 20

$75 early delegate registration fee + $50 Awards Banquet dinner. Delegate participation in all convention business and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.

Early Delegate Registration - NO BANQUET
$75
Available until May 20

$75 early delegate registration fee, NO BANQUET. (Helpful If your local is buying an affiliate ad that includes banquet tickets you would like to use for your delegates)

Standard Delegate Registration & Awards Banquet
$145
Available until May 31

$95 standard delegate registration fee + $50 Awards Banquet dinner. Delegate participation in all convention business and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.

Standard Delegate Registration - NO BANQUET
$95
Available until May 31

Standard delegate registration fee, NO BANQUET. (Helpful If your local is buying an affiliate ad that includes banquet tickets you would like to use for your delegates)

Late Delegate Registration & Awards Banquet
$175

$125 late delegate registration fee + $50 Awards Banquet dinner. Delegate participation in all convention business and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.

Late Delegate Registration Fee - NO BANQUET
$125

Late delegate registration fee, NO BANQUET. (Helpful If your local is buying an affiliate ad that includes banquet tickets you would like to use for your delegates)

Guest Registration & Awards Banquet
$75

$25 Guest registration fee + $50 Award Banquet dinner. Guest participation of convention presentations, guest speakers, and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm. (Hospitality room available for guests during convention business.)

Guest Registration Only
$25

Guest participation of convention presentations & speakers (Hospitality room available for guests during convention business.)

Awards Banquet Only
$50

Dinner at our Annual Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.

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