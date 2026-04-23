63rd Annual Constitutional Convention Registration

About this event
$75 early delegate registration fee + $50 Awards Banquet dinner. Delegate participation in all convention business and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.
$75 early delegate registration fee, NO BANQUET. (Helpful If your local is buying an affiliate ad that includes banquet tickets you would like to use for your delegates)
$95 standard delegate registration fee + $50 Awards Banquet dinner. Delegate participation in all convention business and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.
Standard delegate registration fee, NO BANQUET. (Helpful If your local is buying an affiliate ad that includes banquet tickets you would like to use for your delegates)
$125 late delegate registration fee + $50 Awards Banquet dinner. Delegate participation in all convention business and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.
Late delegate registration fee, NO BANQUET. (Helpful If your local is buying an affiliate ad that includes banquet tickets you would like to use for your delegates)
$25 Guest registration fee + $50 Award Banquet dinner. Guest participation of convention presentations, guest speakers, and dinner at our Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm. (Hospitality room available for guests during convention business.)
Guest participation of convention presentations & speakers (Hospitality room available for guests during convention business.)
Dinner at our Annual Awards Banquet June 25th at 7pm.
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