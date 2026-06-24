A formal invitation to the NAACP Norwich Branch's 63rd Annual Freedom Fund Dinner, featuring "Untold Stories" and a quote about history, is set against a watercolor-style background of blue and cream clouds.
NAACP Norwich Branch

Hosted by

NAACP Norwich Branch

About this event

63rd Annual Freedom Fund Dinner

350 Trolley Line Blvd

Mashantucket, CT 06338, USA

Dinner Banquet Adult
$130
Dinner Banquet Youth (Under 18)
$75
Platinum Sponsor
$2,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(includes 10 tickets, Inside Front Cover, Inside Back Cover or Outside Back Cover Page Ad – 8x10.5” in souvenir book, logo on website and promotions on marketing materials)

Sapphire Sponsor
$2,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(includes 10  tickets, Prominently Place Full Page Ad - 8×10.5”in souvenir book, logo on website and promotions on marketing materials)

Gold Sponsor
$1,850
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(includes 10 tickets, Full page Ad - 8×10.5” in souvenir book and logo on website)

Silver Sponsor
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

(includes 10 tickets, 1/2 page Ad - 8×5”in souvenir book and logo on website)

Full Page Ad
$300

8 x 10.5 inch

Half Page Ad
$200

8 x 5 inch

Quarter Page Ad
$150

4 x 5 inch


Business Card Ad
$80
Friends of the NAACP Norwich Branch
$10
Add a donation for NAACP Norwich Branch

$

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