Heroes Reunion - September 2024

Our Shields of Hope Heroes Reunion will take place September 22nd from 2-4:30 pm.





This reunion is outside at Fulfilling Life Ministries in Holland and will include barrel train rides, a bounce house, a fishing tournament (bring poles), yard games, and lots of snacks and beverages. It is free to attend for our Shields of Hope Family. (If you have ever been a recipient of a Shields of Hope Program or have volunteered this last year and kept us going, you are part of our Shields of Hope Family) *This is not a public event.





There is no cost to attend, and we can't wait to see you there!