Santa Paws is Coming to Town! (DECEMBER 4TH)

The Dunn County Humane Society has booked Santa and Mrs. Claus for 2 Sundays in December so that everyone (kids, adults, dogs, cats, turtles, etc) can have their photo taken with him! Join us for photo sessions at Brewery Nonic (621 4th St W, Menomonie, WI) on December 4th (this form) & 11th (link below) from 12-4! All proceeds from the photo sessions go to support the many animals the Dunn County Humane Society cares for each year.





To book a time for Sunday, December 11th, click HERE.





Your session includes a 10 minute session and digital copies of the photos taken (a link to download the photos will be posted on our website). Multiple pets and people can appear in the same photo and your session will include approximately 5 images, so feel free to be creative!

Tips to get the most out of your experience:

Arrive at Brewery Nonic 5 minutes prior to your appointment time

Bring a high value treat or toy for your pet if bringing a dog or cat

If you would like to have extra time, or have more than two pets joining you, we recommend reserving two back-to-back sessions.

Photos will be by appointment (if time is available walk ups may be accommodated for a $20 session fee if scheduling allows, but availability is not guaranteed).

No refunds will be given for no shows or cancellations.



