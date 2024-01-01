2024 Men's Team Banquet

Banquet Tickets are now on sale!





The banquet will be held Wednesday, May 29th at Dubsdread Tap Room. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Because space is limited, we ask that each athlete bring no more than 2 family members. If we have space left after everyone has purchased their tickets, we will offer up more availability.





Please purchase your tickets as soon as you can so that we know what our space is looking like. Athletes are free and guests are $60.





This banquet is a super special time to honor and celebrate our athletes who have worked so hard this year. Please plan on joining us...it's a fun night with all of the families with great food, a video, awards and honors.





We hope to see everyone at the banquet. If you have any questions, please let us know!





Polette Myers, Stephanie Roncska and Melissa Nadler.