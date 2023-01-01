MOMC Appreciation Keychains

RYMS PTO has the perfect way for you to show your appreciation for the military connected child in your life.





A pair of engraved MOMC themed keychains, custom made just for our school!





The keychains have been engraved with "Often Divided by Duty/Always United by Love" along with a pair of dandelions, which symbolize the strength and resilience of these amazing kiddos. The "missing" half of the phrase is also engraved on the back of each keychain to complete the sentiment.





No matter what your family's military adventure looks like, and no matter how crazy it gets or how far apart you may be from one another, it will serve as a reminder that you are always united by love. Your child can keep one and they can give the other to the service member in your family, or you can get a couple sets so everyone in the family can have one.





They can be used like a standard keychain or they can be hung on the rearview mirror, worn on a backpack/purse or displayed wherever the reminder is needed the most.





The keychains are $8 a pair, and if purchased by Monday, April 22nd, will delivered to seminar classes on Thursday, April 25th.

Feel free to let us know if you have any questions or concerns.