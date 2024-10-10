NYE Seductive Soiree 2024

General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one, vetted member, attendee.
If you are NOT a Platinum Member you will be refunded the money and need to purchase the correct ticket type.
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
General Entry for One Platinum Member. Platinum Members can purchase up to 2 of these tickets, giving one to their plus one, vetted member, attendee.
If you are NOT a Platinum Member you will be refunded the money and need to purchase the correct ticket type.
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Cabana ~ Indoor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located inside the house, will have screens for a semi private space. you can ask to have the screens removed if you prefer to have it roped off instead.
Benefits Include:
$250/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located inside the house, will have screens for a semi private space. you can ask to have the screens removed if you prefer to have it roped off instead.
Benefits Include:
$250/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Cabana ~ Pavilion
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located in our new Pavilion (previously known as our outdoor social area), which is enclosed and heated in the winter months. It comes with a body pillow and blanket, with curtains in the front and screens between the other VIPs. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer, to improve your experience.
Benefits Include:
$250/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana w Queen Bed
Body Pillow & Blanket Provided
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom (inside the house)
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP Experience ~ For the Length of a Specified Event
*This queen bed is located in our new Pavilion (previously known as our outdoor social area), which is enclosed and heated in the winter months. It comes with a body pillow and blanket, with curtains in the front and screens between the other VIPs. Feel free to bring whatever supplies or extras you prefer, to improve your experience.
Benefits Include:
$250/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Semi Private & Reserved Cabana w Queen Bed
Body Pillow & Blanket Provided
Private Storage Space for the Night
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic Wine Glasses For Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) & Water Bottles for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels, Upon Request (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom (inside the house)
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Playboy Bunny Room
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$300/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels For Use (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$300/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels For Use (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ City Loft Room
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$300/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels For Use (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
VIP+ Experience ~ For The Length of a Specified Event
Benefits Include:
$300/Couple or Single +1
Includes Entry Fee for 2 Individuals
Front Row Assigned Parking
Early Entry 30 mins Prior to Party
Private & Reserved Room with a Door & Lock
Carafe for Liquor For Use (upon request)
Reusable Plastic W Glasses for Use (not to keep)
Snacks & Soda for Two
Ice Bucket For Use (not to keep) w Bottled Water for Two
2 Hand & 2 Bath Towels For Use (not to keep)
Special Gift Basket ($50 value)
Access to VIP & Platinum Only Restroom
*Rendezvous Upgrade is included - wristbands will be given out at check-in
Rendezvous Upgrade Package ~ Add On Only
$20
Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Tonic Water, & Soda Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening. (3 ingredient max)
Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.
***VIP, VIP+, and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***
Gives you & one other, full access to our new Bar with Bartender. Still BYOB, we will provide select mixers (Sprite, Coke, Diet Coke, Orange Juice, Cranberry Juice, Tonic Water, & Soda Water). If you prefer something different you can bring it, and check it, and your alcohol, in with the bartender, who will pour your drinks upon request and store your alcohol for the evening. (3 ingredient max)
Wristbands will be given out at check-in accordingly.
***VIP, VIP+, and Platinum Members this is already included in your ticket price***
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!