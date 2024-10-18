2nd Chance Services's shop

Step into the world of self-empowerment and motivation with the 2nd Chance Services Inc. T-Shirt Collection! Our exclusive line of apparel is designed to inspire and uplift, reminding you and those around you that every day brings a new opportunity for growth and transformation.
Each shirt features bold, motivational messages and stylish designs that reflect the values of resilience, self-improvement, and second chances. Whether you're working out, attending a coaching session, or simply going about your day, our t-shirts provide both comfort and inspiration.
Crafted from high-quality, breathable materials, these shirts are perfect for staying active while keeping your mindset focused on success. Wear your motivation proudly and share the message of positivity and personal growth with the world.
Browse our collection and choose the statement that resonates with your journey—because everyone deserves a second chance to shine!
Step into the world of self-empowerment and motivation with the 2nd Chance Services Inc. T-Shirt Collection! Our exclusive line of apparel is designed to inspire and uplift, reminding you and those around you that every day brings a new opportunity for growth and transformation.
Each shirt features bold, motivational messages and stylish designs that reflect the values of resilience, self-improvement, and second chances. Whether you're working out, attending a coaching session, or simply going about your day, our t-shirts provide both comfort and inspiration.
Crafted from high-quality, breathable materials, these shirts are perfect for staying active while keeping your mindset focused on success. Wear your motivation proudly and share the message of positivity and personal growth with the world.
Browse our collection and choose the statement that resonates with your journey—because everyone deserves a second chance to shine!
Edna White's Empowerment Book Bundle
$29.96
📚 Special Offer: Edna White's Empowerment Book Bundle – Only $29.96! 📚
✨ Unlock your full potential with Edna White’s powerful collection of inspiring books! ✨
Dive into a journey of personal growth, healing, and self-love with this exclusive 4-book bundle for only $29.96 (originally priced at $40+).
What’s inside this transformative collection:
Move Higher in Your Purpose – Breakthrough barriers and step into your higher calling with actionable insights and motivation. Get your copy here!
Women Write Now – A powerful collection of stories and wisdom from women who are rewriting their narratives. Learn more!
We Choose to Thrive – Discover how to turn challenges into triumphs, and rise above adversity with grace. Explore this journey!
The Love Manifesto – Learn how to nurture self-love and attract more love into every area of your life. Dive in here!
💥 Total Bundle Price: $29.96 (Limited time only!) Don’t miss this chance to elevate your mindset, embrace your true power, and thrive in every area of life with Edna White’s life-changing guidance.
Get your bundle now and start your transformation!
📚 Special Offer: Edna White's Empowerment Book Bundle – Only $29.96! 📚
✨ Unlock your full potential with Edna White’s powerful collection of inspiring books! ✨
Dive into a journey of personal growth, healing, and self-love with this exclusive 4-book bundle for only $29.96 (originally priced at $40+).
What’s inside this transformative collection:
Move Higher in Your Purpose – Breakthrough barriers and step into your higher calling with actionable insights and motivation. Get your copy here!
Women Write Now – A powerful collection of stories and wisdom from women who are rewriting their narratives. Learn more!
We Choose to Thrive – Discover how to turn challenges into triumphs, and rise above adversity with grace. Explore this journey!
The Love Manifesto – Learn how to nurture self-love and attract more love into every area of your life. Dive in here!
💥 Total Bundle Price: $29.96 (Limited time only!) Don’t miss this chance to elevate your mindset, embrace your true power, and thrive in every area of life with Edna White’s life-changing guidance.
Get your bundle now and start your transformation!
Transformation Series: The Complete Breakthrough Bundle
$39.95
📚 Unlock your path to personal growth and resilience with this exclusive 5-book bundle from Edna White!
What’s included in this life-changing collection:
Creating A New Normal – Discover how to build a fresh foundation for your life and embrace change. Get your copy here!
We Don’t Look Like What We’ve Been Through – Powerful stories of overcoming challenges and thriving beyond them. Learn more!
I Am A Woman and I Am a Woman of Power – Celebrate your strength and ignite your inner power. Explore this journey!
We Ain’t Normal – A compelling guide to breaking out of societal norms and living authentically. Dive in here!
Into the Valley of Silent Screams – A deep exploration of healing and reclaiming your voice after pain. Discover more!
💥 Total Bundle Price: $39.95 (Save over 30% on individual book prices!)
Don’t miss this chance to elevate your mindset, embrace your power, and transform your life with Edna White’s most profound works.
Get your bundle today and start your transformation journey!
📚 Unlock your path to personal growth and resilience with this exclusive 5-book bundle from Edna White!
What’s included in this life-changing collection:
Creating A New Normal – Discover how to build a fresh foundation for your life and embrace change. Get your copy here!
We Don’t Look Like What We’ve Been Through – Powerful stories of overcoming challenges and thriving beyond them. Learn more!
I Am A Woman and I Am a Woman of Power – Celebrate your strength and ignite your inner power. Explore this journey!
We Ain’t Normal – A compelling guide to breaking out of societal norms and living authentically. Dive in here!
Into the Valley of Silent Screams – A deep exploration of healing and reclaiming your voice after pain. Discover more!
💥 Total Bundle Price: $39.95 (Save over 30% on individual book prices!)
Don’t miss this chance to elevate your mindset, embrace your power, and transform your life with Edna White’s most profound works.
Get your bundle today and start your transformation journey!
Healing & Empowerment Set: The Inner Strength Bundle
$22.95
🌟 Empower your mind and heal your soul with this essential 5-book bundle from Edna White! 🌟
What’s included in this transformational collection:
Death and the Journey of Life – Explore the profound connection between life and death, and how it shapes your purpose.
Get your copy here!
Emotional Detox: Real Stories About Transformation – Experience real-life journeys of cleansing emotional baggage to unlock a life of peace.
Learn more!
The Keys to the Kingdom of Success – A step-by-step guide to unlocking the mindset and habits that lead to true success.
Start your journey!
Forgiveness: Growth and the Healing Process – Learn the power of forgiveness in overcoming pain and moving forward with clarity.
Explore this book!
Every Minute of Love – A beautiful guide to nurturing and celebrating love in every moment.
Discover more!
🌟 Empower your mind and heal your soul with this essential 5-book bundle from Edna White! 🌟
What’s included in this transformational collection:
Death and the Journey of Life – Explore the profound connection between life and death, and how it shapes your purpose.
Get your copy here!
Emotional Detox: Real Stories About Transformation – Experience real-life journeys of cleansing emotional baggage to unlock a life of peace.
Learn more!
The Keys to the Kingdom of Success – A step-by-step guide to unlocking the mindset and habits that lead to true success.
Start your journey!
Forgiveness: Growth and the Healing Process – Learn the power of forgiveness in overcoming pain and moving forward with clarity.
Explore this book!
Every Minute of Love – A beautiful guide to nurturing and celebrating love in every moment.
Discover more!
Life Shift Trio: The Empowerment Essentials Bundle
$17.97
✨ Transform your mindset and shift your life’s trajectory with this powerful 3-book bundle from Edna White! ✨
What’s included in this essential collection:
Awaken the Power Within – Discover your inner strength and learn how to harness it to create the life you desire.
Get your copy here!
Writing to Heal – Uncover the therapeutic power of writing as a tool for healing and personal growth.
Start your healing journey here!
Time to Soar – A guide to releasing your fears and rising to new heights in your personal and professional life.
Soar higher today!
✨ Transform your mindset and shift your life’s trajectory with this powerful 3-book bundle from Edna White! ✨
What’s included in this essential collection:
Awaken the Power Within – Discover your inner strength and learn how to harness it to create the life you desire.
Get your copy here!
Writing to Heal – Uncover the therapeutic power of writing as a tool for healing and personal growth.
Start your healing journey here!
Time to Soar – A guide to releasing your fears and rising to new heights in your personal and professional life.
Soar higher today!
Youth Readers Bundle: Empowering Young Minds
$18.79
📚 Inspire the next generation with this uplifting 5-book bundle tailored for youth readers! 📚
What’s included in this inspiring collection:
I Like Who I Am – A heartwarming story that encourages self-acceptance and confidence for young readers.
Get your copy here!
The Language of We – A unique and creative book teaching kids the importance of teamwork and collaboration.
Learn more here!
Shining Through the Grief – A gentle and thoughtful story to help children understand and cope with loss.
Explore this book!
Girls in Search of Cover – Empower young girls with a story of resilience, courage, and finding inner strength.
Discover more!
Kisses from Under the Moon – A beautiful tale filled with magic, wonder, and valuable life lessons for children.
Start the adventure here!
📚 Inspire the next generation with this uplifting 5-book bundle tailored for youth readers! 📚
What’s included in this inspiring collection:
I Like Who I Am – A heartwarming story that encourages self-acceptance and confidence for young readers.
Get your copy here!
The Language of We – A unique and creative book teaching kids the importance of teamwork and collaboration.
Learn more here!
Shining Through the Grief – A gentle and thoughtful story to help children understand and cope with loss.
Explore this book!
Girls in Search of Cover – Empower young girls with a story of resilience, courage, and finding inner strength.
Discover more!
Kisses from Under the Moon – A beautiful tale filled with magic, wonder, and valuable life lessons for children.
Start the adventure here!
30 Days to Transformation: 4 Hours of Life Coaching
$560
30 Days to Transformation: 4 Hours of Life Coaching is designed to create lasting change in just one month. Through personalized coaching sessions, you’ll gain the clarity, tools, and motivation to unlock your true potential. Here’s what you can expect:
Clarity on Goals: Gain a clear understanding of what you truly want in life and create actionable steps to achieve it.
Focused Support: With 4 hours of dedicated coaching, you’ll receive personalized advice and strategies tailored to your unique challenges.
Breakthrough Limiting Beliefs: Identify and overcome the mental blocks holding you back.
Sustainable Habits: Learn practical techniques to develop habits that support long-term success.
Confidence Boost: Build confidence in yourself and your ability to make positive changes.
In just 30 days, you’ll experience a powerful shift in your mindset, allowing you to move forward with clarity, confidence, and purpose. Whether you're looking to improve your career, relationships, or personal growth, this program will give you the foundation to succeed.
30 Days to Transformation: 4 Hours of Life Coaching is designed to create lasting change in just one month. Through personalized coaching sessions, you’ll gain the clarity, tools, and motivation to unlock your true potential. Here’s what you can expect:
Clarity on Goals: Gain a clear understanding of what you truly want in life and create actionable steps to achieve it.
Focused Support: With 4 hours of dedicated coaching, you’ll receive personalized advice and strategies tailored to your unique challenges.
Breakthrough Limiting Beliefs: Identify and overcome the mental blocks holding you back.
Sustainable Habits: Learn practical techniques to develop habits that support long-term success.
Confidence Boost: Build confidence in yourself and your ability to make positive changes.
In just 30 days, you’ll experience a powerful shift in your mindset, allowing you to move forward with clarity, confidence, and purpose. Whether you're looking to improve your career, relationships, or personal growth, this program will give you the foundation to succeed.
90 Days to Success: 12 Hours of Life Coaching
$1,512
90 Days to Success: 12 Hours of Life Coaching is an intensive, results-driven program designed to help you achieve your personal and professional goals in just 3 months. With 12 hours of personalized coaching spread across 90 days, you’ll receive expert guidance, support, and actionable strategies to create meaningful change in your life. Plus, with a 10% discount, it’s the perfect time to invest in yourself!
Client Benefits:
Clear Vision & Goals: Gain clarity on your true aspirations and develop a customized plan to achieve them.
Personalized Coaching: Receive 12 hours of tailored, one-on-one coaching that addresses your unique challenges and goals.
Accountability & Structure: Stay on track with regular check-ins, progress evaluations, and expert guidance to ensure you remain focused and motivated.
Overcome Obstacles: Learn proven strategies to break through limiting beliefs, self-doubt, and fear, empowering you to take action confidently.
Enhanced Productivity: Develop new habits, time management skills, and routines that boost your efficiency and effectiveness in all areas of your life.
Work-Life Balance: Achieve more in your personal and professional life without sacrificing your well-being.
Confidence Boost: Gain the self-assurance you need to pursue your passions and take bold steps toward your future.
In 90 days, you’ll transform your mindset, unlock your potential, and take control of your life. With expert coaching and a 10% discount, now’s the time to invest in your success!
90 Days to Success: 12 Hours of Life Coaching is an intensive, results-driven program designed to help you achieve your personal and professional goals in just 3 months. With 12 hours of personalized coaching spread across 90 days, you’ll receive expert guidance, support, and actionable strategies to create meaningful change in your life. Plus, with a 10% discount, it’s the perfect time to invest in yourself!
Client Benefits:
Clear Vision & Goals: Gain clarity on your true aspirations and develop a customized plan to achieve them.
Personalized Coaching: Receive 12 hours of tailored, one-on-one coaching that addresses your unique challenges and goals.
Accountability & Structure: Stay on track with regular check-ins, progress evaluations, and expert guidance to ensure you remain focused and motivated.
Overcome Obstacles: Learn proven strategies to break through limiting beliefs, self-doubt, and fear, empowering you to take action confidently.
Enhanced Productivity: Develop new habits, time management skills, and routines that boost your efficiency and effectiveness in all areas of your life.
Work-Life Balance: Achieve more in your personal and professional life without sacrificing your well-being.
Confidence Boost: Gain the self-assurance you need to pursue your passions and take bold steps toward your future.
In 90 days, you’ll transform your mindset, unlock your potential, and take control of your life. With expert coaching and a 10% discount, now’s the time to invest in your success!
180 Days to Greatness: 24 Hours of Life Coaching for Lasting
$2,856
180 Days to Greatness: 24 Hours of Life Coaching for Lasting Change is a transformative, 6-month program designed to help you unlock your full potential and achieve sustainable, meaningful results. With 24 hours of personalized coaching and a 15% discount, now is the perfect time to invest in your growth!
Client Benefits:
Long-Term Clarity & Vision: Develop a clear life vision and create an actionable plan to achieve your most important goals.
In-Depth, Tailored Coaching: Receive 24 hours of one-on-one, personalized coaching designed to address both immediate challenges and deep-rooted issues.
Sustainable Change: Over six months, you’ll build new habits and behaviors that last, making lasting success possible.
Master Your Goals: Whether personal or professional, you’ll achieve both short-term wins and long-term breakthroughs with consistent support.
Overcome Limiting Beliefs: Conquer self-doubt and break through mental and emotional barriers that have held you back.
Ongoing Accountability: With regular check-ins and progress evaluations, you’ll stay on track and motivated to reach your goals.
Boosted Confidence & Resilience: Gain the confidence and resilience needed to face life’s challenges and pursue your ambitions with courage.
Balanced Success: Achieve success in all areas of life, from career to personal well-being, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
With 15% off, there’s no better time to invest in your personal development. 180 Days to Greatness is your pathway to lasting transformation, empowering you to achieve your greatest potential and lead the life you’ve always envisioned.
180 Days to Greatness: 24 Hours of Life Coaching for Lasting Change is a transformative, 6-month program designed to help you unlock your full potential and achieve sustainable, meaningful results. With 24 hours of personalized coaching and a 15% discount, now is the perfect time to invest in your growth!
Client Benefits:
Long-Term Clarity & Vision: Develop a clear life vision and create an actionable plan to achieve your most important goals.
In-Depth, Tailored Coaching: Receive 24 hours of one-on-one, personalized coaching designed to address both immediate challenges and deep-rooted issues.
Sustainable Change: Over six months, you’ll build new habits and behaviors that last, making lasting success possible.
Master Your Goals: Whether personal or professional, you’ll achieve both short-term wins and long-term breakthroughs with consistent support.
Overcome Limiting Beliefs: Conquer self-doubt and break through mental and emotional barriers that have held you back.
Ongoing Accountability: With regular check-ins and progress evaluations, you’ll stay on track and motivated to reach your goals.
Boosted Confidence & Resilience: Gain the confidence and resilience needed to face life’s challenges and pursue your ambitions with courage.
Balanced Success: Achieve success in all areas of life, from career to personal well-being, while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
With 15% off, there’s no better time to invest in your personal development. 180 Days to Greatness is your pathway to lasting transformation, empowering you to achieve your greatest potential and lead the life you’ve always envisioned.
Inspire, Empower, Transform: Hire Edna White as Your Keynote
$700
*Pricing varies to group or team size
Edna White, an award-winning author of 32 published books and life purpose coach, is a dynamic and inspiring keynote speaker who captivates audiences with her unique blend of wisdom, personal experience, and motivational insight. Whether speaking to small groups or large audiences, Edna delivers powerful messages of empowerment, personal growth, and unlocking human potential. Her ability to connect with diverse audiences and inspire real, lasting change makes her the ideal speaker for conferences, corporate events, and seminars.
Key Benefits of Hiring Edna White:
Inspiring Personal Stories: Edna shares her journey of overcoming challenges and achieving success, leaving audiences feeling empowered to take control of their own lives.
Customized Content: Edna tailors her speeches to align with the specific goals and needs of your organization, whether it’s personal growth, leadership, team dynamics, or diversity and inclusion.
Engaging and Motivational: Her dynamic speaking style captivates audiences, motivating them to take immediate action toward their goals.
Actionable Takeaways: Attendees leave with practical strategies they can apply in both their personal and professional lives.
Empowering for All Audiences: Edna’s message resonates with individuals from all walks of life, offering insights on how to tap into potential and overcome limitations.
Pricing:
Group of up to 5: $700
Group of 6-10: $1,400
Group of 11-20: $2,800
Group of 21-30: $4,200
Group of 31-50: $7,000
Groups of 51 or more: $14,000
By hiring Edna White, you’re not just booking a speaker—you’re inviting a transformational experience for your team, inspiring them to reach new heights both individually and as a group.
*Pricing varies to group or team size
Edna White, an award-winning author of 32 published books and life purpose coach, is a dynamic and inspiring keynote speaker who captivates audiences with her unique blend of wisdom, personal experience, and motivational insight. Whether speaking to small groups or large audiences, Edna delivers powerful messages of empowerment, personal growth, and unlocking human potential. Her ability to connect with diverse audiences and inspire real, lasting change makes her the ideal speaker for conferences, corporate events, and seminars.
Key Benefits of Hiring Edna White:
Inspiring Personal Stories: Edna shares her journey of overcoming challenges and achieving success, leaving audiences feeling empowered to take control of their own lives.
Customized Content: Edna tailors her speeches to align with the specific goals and needs of your organization, whether it’s personal growth, leadership, team dynamics, or diversity and inclusion.
Engaging and Motivational: Her dynamic speaking style captivates audiences, motivating them to take immediate action toward their goals.
Actionable Takeaways: Attendees leave with practical strategies they can apply in both their personal and professional lives.
Empowering for All Audiences: Edna’s message resonates with individuals from all walks of life, offering insights on how to tap into potential and overcome limitations.
Pricing:
Group of up to 5: $700
Group of 6-10: $1,400
Group of 11-20: $2,800
Group of 21-30: $4,200
Group of 31-50: $7,000
Groups of 51 or more: $14,000
By hiring Edna White, you’re not just booking a speaker—you’re inviting a transformational experience for your team, inspiring them to reach new heights both individually and as a group.
Empower Hour: One-Hour Focused Life Coaching Session
$155
Empower Hour is a concentrated, one-hour life coaching session designed to provide you with immediate clarity, motivation, and actionable strategies to tackle a specific challenge or goal in your life. In this focused session, you'll have the opportunity to dive deep into your concerns with an experienced coach dedicated to helping you succeed.
Client Benefits:
Targeted Focus: Spend an hour zeroing in on a specific issue or goal, allowing you to gain clarity and insight on what matters most to you right now.
Personalized Guidance: Receive tailored advice and strategies that directly address your unique situation, ensuring you leave with a plan that resonates with you.
Immediate Action Steps: Walk away with actionable steps and tools you can implement right away to start making progress.
Boosted Motivation: The supportive environment and expert coaching will reinvigorate your motivation and commitment to your goals.
Overcome Obstacles: Identify and strategize around any mental blocks or challenges you may be facing, giving you the confidence to move forward.
Enhanced Clarity: Gain a fresh perspective on your situation, helping you see possibilities you may not have considered before.
Flexible Scheduling: The one-hour format allows you to fit coaching into your busy schedule, making it accessible and convenient.
Whether you're seeking guidance on a career decision, relationship issues, or personal growth, Empower Hour offers you the focused support you need to ignite your potential and take the next steps toward your goals.
Empower Hour is a concentrated, one-hour life coaching session designed to provide you with immediate clarity, motivation, and actionable strategies to tackle a specific challenge or goal in your life. In this focused session, you'll have the opportunity to dive deep into your concerns with an experienced coach dedicated to helping you succeed.
Client Benefits:
Targeted Focus: Spend an hour zeroing in on a specific issue or goal, allowing you to gain clarity and insight on what matters most to you right now.
Personalized Guidance: Receive tailored advice and strategies that directly address your unique situation, ensuring you leave with a plan that resonates with you.
Immediate Action Steps: Walk away with actionable steps and tools you can implement right away to start making progress.
Boosted Motivation: The supportive environment and expert coaching will reinvigorate your motivation and commitment to your goals.
Overcome Obstacles: Identify and strategize around any mental blocks or challenges you may be facing, giving you the confidence to move forward.
Enhanced Clarity: Gain a fresh perspective on your situation, helping you see possibilities you may not have considered before.
Flexible Scheduling: The one-hour format allows you to fit coaching into your busy schedule, making it accessible and convenient.
Whether you're seeking guidance on a career decision, relationship issues, or personal growth, Empower Hour offers you the focused support you need to ignite your potential and take the next steps toward your goals.
RepMinder Exercise App
Free
Repminder App: Your Personalized Fitness Companion
Stay active and healthy with Repminder, the ultimate app designed to inspire and motivate users of all ages and abilities to incorporate exercise into their daily routines. With Repminder, you'll never forget to move!
Key Features:
Customizable Reminders: Set personalized reminders to help you stay on track with your exercise goals. Choose the frequency and timing that works best for you, ensuring you stay committed without feeling overwhelmed.
Inclusive Exercise Library: Access a comprehensive library of full-body exercises tailored to various fitness levels and abilities. Whether you're a beginner, an experienced athlete, or someone with disabilities, Repminder offers a range of options that cater to everyone.
Video Demonstrations: Follow along with easy-to-understand video demonstrations for each exercise, ensuring proper form and technique. This feature is especially helpful for those new to fitness or looking to try something new.
Adaptive Workouts: Discover adaptive workouts designed specifically for individuals with disabilities. These routines focus on inclusivity, helping everyone enjoy the benefits of exercise regardless of physical limitations.
Progress Tracking: Monitor your progress with in-app tracking tools. Log your workouts, set goals, and celebrate milestones to keep your motivation high.
Community Support: Join a supportive community of users who share their fitness journeys, tips, and encouragement. Connect with others and participate in challenges to stay inspired and engaged.
Expert Guidance: Access articles and tips from fitness professionals on topics like exercise safety, nutrition, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, ensuring you have all the resources you need at your fingertips.
With Repminder, staying active has never been easier or more enjoyable. Whether you're at home, in the gym, or on the go, let Repminder be your trusted partner in achieving a healthier, more active lifestyle!
Repminder App: Your Personalized Fitness Companion
Stay active and healthy with Repminder, the ultimate app designed to inspire and motivate users of all ages and abilities to incorporate exercise into their daily routines. With Repminder, you'll never forget to move!
Key Features:
Customizable Reminders: Set personalized reminders to help you stay on track with your exercise goals. Choose the frequency and timing that works best for you, ensuring you stay committed without feeling overwhelmed.
Inclusive Exercise Library: Access a comprehensive library of full-body exercises tailored to various fitness levels and abilities. Whether you're a beginner, an experienced athlete, or someone with disabilities, Repminder offers a range of options that cater to everyone.
Video Demonstrations: Follow along with easy-to-understand video demonstrations for each exercise, ensuring proper form and technique. This feature is especially helpful for those new to fitness or looking to try something new.
Adaptive Workouts: Discover adaptive workouts designed specifically for individuals with disabilities. These routines focus on inclusivity, helping everyone enjoy the benefits of exercise regardless of physical limitations.
Progress Tracking: Monitor your progress with in-app tracking tools. Log your workouts, set goals, and celebrate milestones to keep your motivation high.
Community Support: Join a supportive community of users who share their fitness journeys, tips, and encouragement. Connect with others and participate in challenges to stay inspired and engaged.
Expert Guidance: Access articles and tips from fitness professionals on topics like exercise safety, nutrition, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, ensuring you have all the resources you need at your fingertips.
With Repminder, staying active has never been easier or more enjoyable. Whether you're at home, in the gym, or on the go, let Repminder be your trusted partner in achieving a healthier, more active lifestyle!
Add a donation for 2nd Chance Services
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!