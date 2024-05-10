14U (Coach Randy) - Folsom Baseball Club - Team Fees and Payments

Hosted by
Annual Folsom Baseball Club Fees Annual player registration fees are $300 yearly every January pro-rated to $100 for Fall and due upon signing the contract and committing to Folsom Baseball Club. The annual registration fees cover the costs for insurance, one hat, one practice shirt, field use and maintenance, FAA fees and admin fees.
Players fees for the season Team fees will include, but are not limited to, equipment, field rentals, facility use fees, team activities, tournaments, uniforms, Game Changer, Team Snap, umpire fees (if applicable) miscellaneous team bonding meals/activities as decided by the coaching staff. Play time will not be granted if fees are past due.
