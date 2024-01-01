Membership 2024

Join us as we try to help Children organizations as much as possible. Also, we support our veteran's.

We have helped Children's Hospital of East Tennessee, Children's Miracle Network, also The Mission of Hope.

We have helped the VFW in there flower sales, also, gave them funds for meals for Thanksgiving, we are looking at Wounded Warrior Project also.

We are a 401(C) 3.

We just want to help those in need while they are little so they can grow up to be those we support from the military.





We do our fundraising in a fun way through Si-Fi. We are a member of STARFLEET INTERNATIONAL so have the appropriate dress for such, we also do the same with Star Wars, and several other SiFi shows. It breaks a lot of ice with the children.





Sincerely,

Ben C. Redding

President Boomerang Productions Limited