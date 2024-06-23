FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER Miami's hotttttest sneaker fest, KickSquad Fest is coming to West Palm Beach and joining the Treasure Coast Tattoo Expo on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The first of its kinda experience where sneakerheads and tattoo enthusiasts come together. Come buy, sell & trade the hottest and most unique sneakers on the market. Meet & network with other sneakerheads & resellers. Once you are done shopping you can check out all of the talented tattooer and other artists at the Treasure Coast Tattoo & Art Expo, get tattooed or pierced or just hang out... over 100 artists from all over the world will be tattooing live.

Shop custom kicks, clothing, kicks, art and more...

Contests, giveaways, raffles...

So much going on under one roof at the Palm Beach Convention center, June 21-23, 2024!

Get your tickets early, this event WILL SELL OUT!







