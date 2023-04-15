Waxahachie CARE Mystery Dinner Benefit

Join Waxahachie CARE for our first Murder Mystery Dinner Benefit on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM at University Church, 221 Salon Rd, Waxahachie!





Purchase your tickets TODAY to help us on our goal of raising $25,000! This evening will included dinner and an interactive mystery dinner show featuring the SAGU Theatre Department! In addition to our silent auction we will have prizes and surprises throughout the night. You will not want to miss out on this night of mystery and fun with Waxahachie CARE!





Want to help but can't attend? Make a donation here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/3adaaf3c-ff1d-4a77-b4ca-8f0448ec5118





Doors open at 5:30 and dinner begins at 6:00! Dress is Gatsby or casual.





Saturday, April 15, 2023

5:30 PM

University Church

221 Salon Road

Waxahachie, TX





*This event is a murder mystery dinner and show. This show will depict some crime and may not be suitable for all ages. Tickets to this event are non-refundable.*





All proceeds will go to Waxahachie CARE and caring for 'neighbors' in Ellis County. Since 1982, Waxahachie CARE has been providing food and other assistance to Ellis County residents. Each month, CARE helps hundreds of 'neighbors' thanks to a small staff and wonderful volunteers. Funds raised through this event will go to help run the day-to-day operations at Waxahachie CARE.





Waxahahchie CARE is located at 1208 Ferris Ave. Waxahachie, TX, and open:

Monday - Thursday:

Distribution: 9:00 AM - Noon

Office: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM,

Friday Hours:

Office Only: 8:30 AM- Noon





Phone: (972) 923-2273

Website: www.waxahachiecare.org





"We are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides for our local community neighbors in need and we strive to be the caring neighbor in Ellis County."