Private Chess Coaching - Wednesday personalized 1:1

Personalized 1:1 Chess Classes for Novice & Intermediate Students





Take your chess game to the next level with our Private Chess Coaching program! Our expert coaches provide personalized 1:1 instruction tailored to your needs and goals.





Benefits:

Customized lessons to address your strengths, weaknesses, and goals

Flexible scheduling to accommodate your busy schedule

Personalized feedback and guidance from an experienced coach

Improved understanding of chess strategies and tactics

Enhanced critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Boosted confidence and performance in chess tournaments





Class Structure:

60-minute sessions (in-person or online)

Comprehensive lesson plans tailored to your level

(novice or intermediate)

Interactive instruction, analysis, and practice

Ongoing progress tracking and assessment





Coaching Focus:

Opening and endgame strategies

Tactical and positional play

Pawn structure and piece development

Attack and defense techniques

Game analysis and review





Join our Private Chess Coaching program and unlock your full chess potential!