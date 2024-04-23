Wood Badge Beads Silver Reproductions

**Priority Mail for Delivery by USPS for online orders**
$11
We only ship out using Flat Rate boxes through USPS at this time. These beads come in the smallest size box and just barely fit. This allows us to ensure they get to you at the lowest cost and that we can save as much money as possible on shipping.
Please select this option if you are ordering online and want to have the beads shipped to your address.
Please add your shipping address to the form so that we can be sure to mail out your purchase to you as soon as possible.
Orders are mailed out within a week of purchase and you will be provided with any tracking information we have at the email you used to make the purchase.
PLEASE BE AWARE INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING OR SHIPPING OUTSIDE OF THE CONTINENTAL U.S. MAY BE MORE EXPENSIVE!!!
** Medium Sized Flat Rate Box Upgrade**
$19
Additional USPS Shipping to Signapore
$46
Shipping to Signapore ONLY
Additional Shipping to Hong Kong
$27.50
2 Beads w/ Black-colored Presentation Box
$155
These silver beads are cast from beads on the original Dinizula necklace given to Baden Powell. BP presented four beads to Belge Wilson in 1923. Belge Wilson served as the 1st Camp Chief of Gilwell from 1923-1943. He was also Director of the International Division from 1920-1958. That position is now called the Secretary General of WOSM. Mr. Belge Wilson then presented them to John Huskins, who was then the Gilwell Camp Chief, in 1969. John Huskins donated these Wood Badge Beads to the Las Vegas International Scouting Museum in January 2010. Wood from the Acacia tree was used to carve the original wood badge beads.
3 Beads w/ Black-colored Presentation Box
$205
These silver beads are cast from beads on the original Dinizula necklace given to Baden Powell. BP presented four beads to Belge Wilson in 1923. Belge Wilson served as the 1st Camp Chief of Gilwell from 1923-1943. He was also Director of the International Division from 1920-1958. That position is now called the Secretary General of WOSM. Mr. Belge Wilson then presented them to John Huskins, who was then the Gilwell Camp Chief, in 1969. John Huskins donated these Wood Badge Beads to the Las Vegas International Scouting Museum in January 2010. Wood from the Acacia tree was used to carve the original wood badge beads.
4 Beads w/ Black-colored Presentation Box
$255
These silver beads are cast from beads on the original Dinizula necklace given to Baden Powell. BP presented four beads to Belge Wilson in 1923. Belge Wilson served as the 1st Camp Chief of Gilwell from 1923-1943. He was also Director of the International Division from 1920-1958. That position is now called the Secretary General of WOSM. Mr. Belge Wilson then presented them to John Huskins, who was then the Gilwell Camp Chief, in 1969. John Huskins donated these Wood Badge Beads to the Las Vegas International Scouting Museum in January 2010. Wood from the Acacia tree was used to carve the original wood badge beads.
2 Beads w/ Teak-colored Presentation Box
$155
These silver beads are cast from beads on the original Dinizula necklace given to Baden Powell. BP presented four beads to Belge Wilson in 1923. Belge Wilson served as the 1st Camp Chief of Gilwell from 1923-1943. He was also Director of the International Division from 1920-1958. That position is now called the Secretary General of WOSM. Mr. Belge Wilson then presented them to John Huskins, who was then the Gilwell Camp Chief, in 1969. John Huskins donated these Wood Badge Beads to the Las Vegas International Scouting Museum in January 2010. Wood from the Acacia tree was used to carve the original wood badge beads.
4 Beads w/ Teak-colored Presentation Box
$255
These silver beads are cast from beads on the original Dinizula necklace given to Baden Powell. BP presented four beads to Belge Wilson in 1923. Belge Wilson served as the 1st Camp Chief of Gilwell from 1923-1943. He was also Director of the International Division from 1920-1958. That position is now called the Secretary General of WOSM. Mr. Belge Wilson then presented them to John Huskins, who was then the Gilwell Camp Chief, in 1969. John Huskins donated these Wood Badge Beads to the Las Vegas International Scouting Museum in January 2010. Wood from the Acacia tree was used to carve the original wood badge beads.
3 Beads w/ Teak-colored Presentation Box
$205
These silver beads are cast from beads on the original Dinizula necklace given to Baden Powell. BP presented four beads to Belge Wilson in 1923. Belge Wilson served as the 1st Camp Chief of Gilwell from 1923-1943. He was also Director of the International Division from 1920-1958. That position is now called the Secretary General of WOSM. Mr. Belge Wilson then presented them to John Huskins, who was then the Gilwell Camp Chief, in 1969. John Huskins donated these Wood Badge Beads to the Las Vegas International Scouting Museum in January 2010. Wood from the Acacia tree was used to carve the original wood badge beads.
Add a donation for World Scouting Museum
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!