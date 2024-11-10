Advertising and Sponsorship for Coronation 37

Half page Full Color ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" wx 5.25" H)
Full page ad
$150
Full page Full color ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" w x 10.5" H)
Inside Back Cover
$200
Inside Back Cover Full page Full color ad. 8"W by 10.5"H
Inside Front Cover
$200
Inside Front Cover Full page Full color ad. 8"W by 10.5"H
Back Cover
$250
Back Cover. 8 x 10.5 Full Color
Center Spread
$300
Center Spread 2 page Full color ad. 16"W by 10.5"H
Welcome Packet Full Page Ad
$75
5" wide by 8" high full color
Welcome Packet Sponsor
$300
Full page ad in Welcome Packet (5"Wx8"H)
Half page ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" wx 5.25" H)
Listed in Welcome Packet as Sponsor
Listed on the website as a sponsor for a full year.
Bronze Sponsor
$500
2 Ball Tickets
Full-page ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" w x 10.5" H)
Listed in Welcome Packet as Sponsor
Listed on the website as a sponsor for a full year.
Name on Banner at weekend events.
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
4 Ball Tickets
Full-page ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" w x 10.5" H)
Listed in Welcome Packet as Sponsor
Listed on the website as a sponsor for a full year.
Small Logo on Banner at weekend events.
Gold Sponsor
$2,000
6 Ball Tickets
Full-page ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" w x 10.5" H)
Listed in Welcome Packet as Sponsor
Listed on the website as a sponsor for a full year.
small logo on Banner at weekend events.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
Reserved 8 top table at the Ball
Full-page ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" w x 10.5" H)
Listed in Welcome Packet as Sponsor
Listed on the website as a sponsor for a full year.
medium logo on Banner at weekend events.
Title Sponsor
$7,000
All advertising will say "{Title Sponsor} and TRE present Coronation 37: Glamming up the Leather Bar"
Reserved Table at Coronation Ball
Full-page ad in Souvenir Program Book (8" w x 10.5" H)
full page ad in Welcome Packet (5" w x 8" H)r
Listed on the website as a sponsor for a full year.
Large logo on Banner at weekend events.
Add a donation for RSIC Texas Riviera Empire
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!