Artisans At The Dahmen Adopt a Wheel 2024

You adopt a wheel with a diameter 40 to 60 inches and receive an 8 x 10 matted photo of the wheel and a certificate with the wheel’s number.
Wagon Wheel Donor Club
$50
No expiration
You adopt a wheel with a diameter between 26 and 39 inches and receive a 5 x 7 matted photo of the wheel and a certificate with the wheel’s number.
Buggy Wheel Donor Club
$25
No expiration
Adopt a wheel with a diameter 25 inches or less and receive a certificate with the wheel’s number. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is a 501c(3) non profit organization. Donations are tax deductible.
Maintenance
Free
No expiration
If you already have a wheel you may send a voluntary "maintenance" donation in any amount, because our commitment to Steve and Junette Dahmen was the fence would be preserved. A maintenance donation is also tax-deductible.
Add a donation for Artisans At The Dahmen Barn
$
