50th Class Reunion

A donation here will be used to establish the Class of 1974 Scholarship with the CHS Alumni Association. If you want to add a Custom amount, enter that in the additional donation in red below. Any amount will be greatly appreciated…. The Bigger the Better. Buy a bunch of $25 donations and make this fundraiser a success!! These may be tax deductible, you should consult your tax professional to make a determination. The CHSAA. Is a 501C3 organization.

A donation here will be used to establish the Class of 1974 Scholarship with the CHS Alumni Association. If you want to add a Custom amount, enter that in the additional donation in red below. Any amount will be greatly appreciated…. The Bigger the Better. Buy a bunch of $25 donations and make this fundraiser a success!! These may be tax deductible, you should consult your tax professional to make a determination. The CHSAA. Is a 501C3 organization.

More details...