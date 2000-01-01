THS Braves Football Yard Signs

Show support for your THS Braves Football player by proudly displaying a personalized yard sign!
**Sales end by Sunday, August 20th at Midnight**
$20 each (comes with sign stake)
18 inches x 24 inches, color, double-sided
Special Senior yard signs in addition to these are coming soon
1) Select quantity
2) Scroll to the bottom - Click the Red "Select" Button
3) Personalization to be entered on the next page
4) If you don't want to contribute to their platform, where it says "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!", click "Other" and you can enter "0"
Items will be delivered to school and handed out after practice (date TBD)