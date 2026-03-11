Opportunity Center Foundation

Hosted by

Opportunity Center Foundation

About this event

64th Annual Cherokee Strip Golf Classic

1101 N Pecan Rd

Ponca City, OK 74604, USA

Amateur Fee
$1,500

What’s Included in your Entry Fee- Golf, golf cart, Calcutta, skins, mulligans, all you can eat/drink for all three days of the tournament, player gift(s) live entertainment, social activities, prizes and more for both the golfer and their guest.

Pro Fee
$400

What’s Included in your Entry Fee- Golf, golf cart, all you can eat/drink for all three days of the tournament, pro gift(s) live entertainment, social activities, prizes and more for both the golfer and their guest.

VIP Parking
$400

You'll get your own pre-ordained parking spot near the PCCC clubhouse during all three days of the tournament.

Marty McArthur Ladies Tournament Fee
$25

One entry into the Marty McArthur Ladies Tournament, held on Thursday, Sept 10th.

Horse Race Entry
$150

One entry into the Horse Race held on Thursday, Sept. 10th.

Social Pass
$450

What’s Included in your Entry Fee- All you can eat/drink for all three days of the tournament, pro gift(s) live entertainment, social activities, prizes and more for both the golfer and their guest.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!