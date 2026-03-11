64th Annual Cherokee Strip Golf Classic

About this event
What’s Included in your Entry Fee- Golf, golf cart, Calcutta, skins, mulligans, all you can eat/drink for all three days of the tournament, player gift(s) live entertainment, social activities, prizes and more for both the golfer and their guest.
What’s Included in your Entry Fee- Golf, golf cart, all you can eat/drink for all three days of the tournament, pro gift(s) live entertainment, social activities, prizes and more for both the golfer and their guest.
You'll get your own pre-ordained parking spot near the PCCC clubhouse during all three days of the tournament.
One entry into the Marty McArthur Ladies Tournament, held on Thursday, Sept 10th.
One entry into the Horse Race held on Thursday, Sept. 10th.
What’s Included in your Entry Fee- All you can eat/drink for all three days of the tournament, pro gift(s) live entertainment, social activities, prizes and more for both the golfer and their guest.
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