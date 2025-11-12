64th Iola Winter Carnival Lutefisk Supper

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the first seating of our traditional Lutefisk Supper. Freshly served buffet style and family-friendly — a perfect start to the afternoon!
🍽️ 2:00 PM Seating
Join us for the mid-day seating of this time-honored Iola Winter Carnival tradition. Great food, great company, and a warm community atmosphere.
🍽️ 4:00 PM Seating
End your Carnival afternoon with our final Lutefisk Supper seating! Enjoy a hearty meal and the cozy charm of this beloved Iola tradition. Plus bonus get a front seat to the crowning of the Iola Winter Carnival Queen at 5PM
• Kids (6–12): $15
