CRA Candle Making Class at Merkle’s Bar & Grill

Fragrance Notes: Lemon, Lime, Citrus, Cereal, Milk, Orange, Vanilla, Sandalwood ---
Your ticket includes one (1) 9 oz. 100% soy, phthalate free candle with a customized candle label, as well as one (1) drink voucher valued at $8.00. Food and additional drinks will be available for purchase if desired.
At the event, you’ll learn how to create a candle with your choice of fragrance, learn about safe candle-making techniques, and learn what things to look for to ensure the candles you purchase are as safe as possible for pets (and people) in your home!
Crème Brûlée Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Coconut, Caramelized Sugar, Rum, Custard, Benzoin, Vanilla, Maple ---
Sugar Cookie Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Sugar Crystals, Bakery, Cookie Dough, Sweet Vanilla, Butter ---
Spiced Vanilla & Cinnamon Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Cinnamon, Vanilla, Clove, Spice, Tonka Beans ---
Watermelon Lemonade Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Watermelon, Lemon Zest, Sugar ---
Champagne Toast Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Sparkling Champagne, Juicy Tangerine, White Nectarine, Pink Passionfruit, Hibiscus, Sugar, Vanilla, Musk ---
Ocean Breeze Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Lemon, Lime, Sea Salt, Ozone, Marine, Green Floral, Cotton Blossom, Musk, Violet, Wood ---
Sunwashed Linen Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Petitgrain, Orange, Grapefruit, Cotton Blossom, Coconut, Musk, Wood, Powder ---
Sea Salt & Orchid Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Fresh Orchid, White Musk, Greens, Jasmine, Sea Salt, Ozone, Tonka ---
Love Spell Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Red Apple Blossom, Peach Nectar, Jasmine, Hydrangea, Coconut Milk, Powder, Lily of the Valley, Vanilla, White Musk ---
Mahogany Teakwood Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Fresh Lavender, Geranium, Warm Mahogany, Earthy Wood ---
French Bourbon Reserve Scented Candle
$50
Fragrance Notes: Jasmine Sambac, Italian Bergamot, Heliotrope, Vanilla Bourbon, Decadent Leather, Black Amber, Cedre Woods, Burgundy Reserve, Exotic Oak Musk ---
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!