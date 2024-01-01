Logo
[Virtual Meeting] A Seat at the Table: Central Florida Child Welfare Advisory (October 2024)

Calling ALL Child Welfare Professionals from all areas (CLS, GAL, CM, Agency, Providers), Community Leaders, AND Caregivers! 

Come join a virtual all-community meeting seeking to make a difference for the children in the foster care system. 

With an already stressed system and growing numbers of children routinely coming into care, this is the time to fine-tune our efforts to work together for the best interest of these kids. Hosted by Fostering Our Future, with a strong focus on the legal front within Florida Statute, FL Administrative Code, and strong communication among all parties, we seek to find solutions as a community that cares for these kids.

  • Monthly 60-minute Meeting 
  • Hot Button Issues 
  • Solutions-focused through Collaboration
  • Survey- and Content-Driven 

For questions about this event, please contact Julie Stephenson at [email protected].

