VFW 3115 Annual Golf Tournament Sponsorships

This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at the 18th hole, a 3 by 12 banner at the tournament, a team of 4, and your logo on all our marketing material.
State level sponsorship
$1,500
This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at the 17th hole, a 3 by 12 banner at the tournament, a team of 4, and your logo on all our marketing material.
Post level sponsorship
$1,200
This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at registration, a 3 by 12 banner at the tournament, a team of 4.
Recognition & Appreciation Zone sponsor
$500
This is a 3ft by 5ft double sided banner that will be staked in the ground where registration and the lunch and raffles will be held. One side faces the lunch and raffle area the other side faces the course where every golfer will drive by it multiple times.
Lunch sponsorship
$1,500
This sponsorship includes a sponsor table at the lunch serving area, company logo on signage around the eating and serving area. Company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Golf cart sponsorship
$1,100
This sponsorship includes your company logo placarded on every golf cart in use for the tournament, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Prize sponsorship
$1,100
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on a sign that will placed around the prize and raffle items area for the tournament, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Beverage cart sponsorship
$600
This sponsorship includes your company logo placarded on the beverage carts in use for the tournament, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Golf towel sponsorship
$600
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on a microfiber golf towel and then placed into the Swag Bag for the tournament participants, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Key chain bottle opener sponsorship
$500
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on a key chain bottle opener and then placed into the Swag Bag for the tournament participants, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Swag bag sponsorship
$500
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on the Swag Bag for the tournament participants, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Hole in one sponsorship
$500
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on signage placed at hole 17 for the hole in one competition, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Coffee sponsorship
$300
This sponsorship includes your company logo printed on signage placed at the coffee bar, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Longest drive Sponsorship
$325
This sponsorship includes the hole sponsorship at hole 1 with a table and chairs, and your company logo printed on additional signage placed at hole 1 for the longest drive competition, this also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Hole sponsorships
$275
This sponsorship includes the hole sponsorship at your assigned hole with signage for your company logo. Each hole sponsor comes with a table and chairs. This also includes your company logo on the scoreboard banner.
Stuff the swag sponsorship
$144
For just $1 per bag you can put promotional material, flyers, business cards, and other small items into the swag bag being handed out to all tournament participants.
Add a donation for Wichita Memorial Post VFW 3115
$
