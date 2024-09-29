3rd Annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival 2025

General admission to the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival is free and open to all ages but does not include access to wine glass purchases. Donations are appreciated, non-refundable, and will directly support The Women's Coalition for Empowerment, Inc.
General admission to the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival is free and open to all ages but does not include access to wine glass purchases. Donations are appreciated, non-refundable, and will directly support The Women's Coalition for Empowerment, Inc.
Day Of Wine Glass Tickets (Must be 21+)
$30
Day of Wine Glass Admission tickets for the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival are $30 and include a commemorative JWAF glass for free wine tastings, while supplies last. All sales are non-refundable, and proceeds support The Women's Coalition for Empowerment, Inc.; attendees must be 21+ and will be carded at the door.
Day of Wine Glass Admission tickets for the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival are $30 and include a commemorative JWAF glass for free wine tastings, while supplies last. All sales are non-refundable, and proceeds support The Women's Coalition for Empowerment, Inc.; attendees must be 21+ and will be carded at the door.
Add a donation for The Women's Coalition for Empowerment, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!