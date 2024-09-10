Rose City Young Marines

New Recruit Membership 2025

Paid in Full
$350

No expiration

This fee covers the following:
HQ Registration Fee $50
All gear & uniforms
**We renew registration with HQ every August/ September for the following year.**

Partial
$150

No expiration

Covers HQ fee and some of the gear... no uniforms will be purchased until they have been paid for in full.

Partial
$100

No expiration

HQ fee
$50

No expiration

HQ fee so you can attend meetings.
No gear included.

