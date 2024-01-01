TAP Boston Virtual Information Session #1

Join the TAP Boston Board! Are you looking to give back to the Taiwanese American community, gain leadership and teamwork experience, and make new friends? Then look no further, the TAP Boston Board is a great fit for you.





Attend one of our upcoming virtual information sessions to learn more about what positions are available, what being on board is like, and our application process.

Info Session #1 - April 10th 7-8pm ET - RSVP on Zeffy



Info Session #2 - April 14th 1-2pm ET - RSVP on Zeffy

Both sessions are virtual and a Zoom link will be provided to registered attendees. Applications will be available in early April, so stay tuned for more details! If you have any questions, please contact [email protected].